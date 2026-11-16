Montana Tech gets No. 4 seed, first-round bye for NAIA football playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NAIA postseason football will return to the Mining City in 2026.

Montana Tech, sporting a 10-1 record and the winner of the Frontier Conference's East Division, will be the No. 4 seed in the NAIA's Football Championship Series, the national office announced Sunday evening on its postseason selection show.

With their seed, the Orediggers earned a first-round bye and will play host to a second-round playoff game Saturday, Nov. 28, on Bob Green Field. The Orediggers' opponent is yet to be determined; the NAIA will announce its second-round matchups following the completion of Saturday's opening games.

Tickets for next Saturday's home game will go on sale at GoDiggers.com this week. The window for season-ticket holders to claim their seats for the postseason will open at 2 p.m. Monday. Ticket availability for the general public will commence Friday and continue through kickoff.

Crowley ISD Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, will play host to the 71st NAIA national championship on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Montana Tech is 6-11 all-time in NAIA championship series history. The Orediggers have a 5-3 record at home in those games.

College of Idaho, the Frontier Conference West Division champion, is the No. 1 seed for the NAIA playoffs.

Eastern Oregon is the only other Frontier Conference team to qualify for the NAIA postseason. The Mountaineers are the No. 17 seed and will host No. 16 Midland (Neb.) in the first round on Nov. 21.