Montana Tech football adds 33 players, 23 from Montana

BUTTE — The Montana Tech football program released the 2024 recruiting class Wednesday announced head coach Kyle Samson. The Orediggers welcome 33 new student-athletes to the program for next fall.

“We are very excited to announce the signings of these student-athletes. All of them are great competitors and will represent our program very well in the classroom, the community and on the field,” said coach Samson.

The fourth recruiting class for coach Samson and his staff includes 23 athletes from the state of Montana along with signees from Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. Four incoming freshmen are some of the top talent from Butte. A majority of the recruits from Montana are playing in the East-West Shrine Game this summer.

“I think one of the biggest things and something we are most proud of is the 17 young men playing in the Montana East-West Shrine Game this summer here in Butte," Samson said. "That is a big deal for our state. Recruiting Montana kids is a huge priority for us and we feel that we have done a great job getting a lot of the top players from our home state to Butte.

“These are the types of student-athletes that we want in our program. These recruits are not only good athletes but great leaders in their schools and communities. All of these players were multiple-sport athletes coming out of high school.”

The Orediggers class is built strongly on the offensive and defensive lines. The 12 linemen in the class include five on the offensive side and seven on defense. The group features not just size, but athleticism and speed.

“We are extremely excited about our fronts on both sides of the ball in this class," Samson said. "You win championships upfront with your O-line and D-line. We are very excited about the athleticism of this group from all positions. They have great size and speed and there are some guys that will definitely have big impacts on our team in the very near future.”

The class of 2024 has four wide receivers, four athletes and a first-team all-state running back. On the defensive side of the ball, three linebackers and six defensive backs are in the class.

“We feel like we have some great skill guys coming in on both sides of the ball that will be great additions to our offense and defense. We also have added to our special teams with a great kicker coming in," Samson said.

“I really want to thank our coaching staff for doing a tremendous job to get these student-athletes to Tech. I am very fortunate to have great assistant coaches on our staff that truly value relationships, and they have done a great job identifying players that will be great fits for our team and our culture. I can’t thank them enough for all their time, effort and commitment to bringing in young men that will make our community of Butte proud. This staff takes a ton of pride in recruiting and they do a tremendous job.

“I also want to personally thank all of our campus community for helping us in our recruiting efforts. The Tech community is a big reason that these young men have chosen to come to Butte.

“Lastly, I want to thank these recruits' families and their high school coaches and teachers. They wouldn’t be where they are today without them and we know they will be successful here at Tech because of all the great mentors they have had in their life.

“Myself and our staff want to welcome these great young men and their families to our Montana Tech family and look forward to seeing all of them this fall. This class could be very special and be a huge part of our future success here at Tech.”



First

Last

School

Position

Height

Weight

Ethan

Alexander

Florence HS (Mont.)

DL

6-3

235

Landen

Barger

Yelm HS (Wash.)

DL

6-2

290

Ryder

Barinowski

Whitefish HS (Mont.)

K/P

6-0

195

Townes

Catron

Joliet HS (Mont.)

ATH

6-1

210

Kaiden

Clement

C.M. Russell HS (Mont.)

DL

6-1

220

Cooper

Craig

Post Falls HS (Idaho)

LB

6-2

215

Cole

Dawes

Capital HS (Mont.)

OL

6-5

240

Aidan

Dorr

Campbell County HS (Wyo.)

DB

5-10

170

Kyler

Ellerton

Gallatin HS (Mont.)

DB

6-0

185

Ryan

Frisinger

Helena HS (Mont.)

LB

6-0

185

Brett

Grange

Helena HS (Mont.)

DB

5-11

170

Barrett

Hageman

Capital HS (Mont.)

OL

6-2

230

Max

Hannum

Thompson Falls Hs (Mont.)

ATH

6-2

195

Tyson

Hunt

Tualatin HS (Ore.)

TE

6-4

220

Torin

Jeske

Bozeman HS (Mont.)

OL

6-5

240

Cohen

Kastelitz

Glacier HS (Mont.)

WR

6-3

195

Jack

Keeley

Butte Central HS (Mont.)

ATH

6-3

190

Mason

Kelch

Whitefish HS (Mont.)

DB

6-1

195

Kyler

Larson

Helena HS (Mont.)

DL

6-1

210

Malloy

Mayer

Bozeman HS (Mont.)

DL

6-2

230

Manu

Melo

Helena HS (Mont.)

WR

5-11

160

Tayshaun

Micks

Emerald Ridge HS (Wash.)

DB

5-11

175

Zane

Moodry

Butte Central HS (Mont.)

WR

6-5

190

Kieran

Netburn

Fergus County HS (Mont.)

TE

6-0

225

Levi

Palmer

Campbell County HS (Wyo.)

LB

6-1

210

Gunnar

Peterson

Eastmont HS (Wash.)

RB

5-9

190

Prince

Roberson

Ceasar Chavez HS (Ariz.)

DB

5-10

160

Kade

Schleeman

Butte HS (Mont.)

DL

6-1

230

Drew

Schumacher

Owyhee HS (Idaho)

OL

6-4

260

Tanner

Schwend

Laurel HS (Mont.)

WR

5-11

170

Dillon

Starkel

Mountain View HS (Idaho)

OL

6-2

280

Kyler

Stenson

Butte HS (Mont.)

DL

6-3

220

River

Wasson

C.M. Russell HS (Mont.)

ATH

6-2

175



Ethan Alexander

High School: Played prep for head coach Pat Duchien at Florence-Carlton HS. Two-time All-Conference and two-time All-State selection on the defensive line. Led the State in sacks in 2023. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Named Academic All-State. Chosen Co-Valedictorian.

Personal: Ethan, the son of Whitney and Mark, plans on pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering.

Landen Barger

High School: Played prep for head coach Jason Ronquillo at Yelm HS. Four-year starter and team captain played on 3A State Championship team in 2022 and State Champion runner-up in 2023. Selected FBU Freshman All-American. Three-time South Sound Conference Honorable Mention on offensive lineman. Two-time South Sound Conference Lineman of the Year. Named New Tribune First Team all-area and Scorebook Live Second Team All-State on offensive line. Selected 3A First-Team All-State. Won the USA National Weightlifting Competition at 285 lb weight class. Four-year participant in Native American Youth Leadership Academy and participated in Native America. Title VI Program Leadership Team.

Personal: Landen, the son of Rachael and Shane, plans on pursuing a degree in Biological Sciences.

Ryder Barinowski

High School: Played prep for head coach Brett Bollweg at Whitefish HS. Team captain and four-year starter. Two-time Second Team All-Conference kicker and selected First Team All-State once. Selected Second Team All-Conference punter. Whitefish HS all-time leading scorer. Finished career in the top 10 state high school list for field goals (4th), completed extra points (5th), and consecutive extra points (10th). Served as track Team captain two year. Named Academic All-State five times.

Personal: Ryder, the son of Linh and Andrew, plans on pursuing a degree in Business.

Townes Catron

High School: Played prep for head coach George Warburton at Joliet HS. Selected All-Conference at linebacker, tight end, and punt returner two times. Named Academic All-State.

Personal: Townes is the son of Taitha Donnan and Josh Catron.

Kaiden Clement

High School: Played prep for head coach Dennis Morris at C.M. Russell HS. Selected Second Team All-Conference defensive line as a sophomore. Selected Second Team All-State at fullback and Honorable Mention All-State on defensive line as a junior. Selected Honorable Mention as a running back and Second Team All-State on defensive lineman. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game.

Personal: Kaiden, the son of Tommy Clement, plans on pursuing a degree in Construction Management.

Cooper Craig

High School: Played prep for head coach Blaine Bennet at Post Falls HS. Two-time all-league selection. Selected Second Team All-State.

Personal: Cooper, the son of Amber and Casey, plans on pursuing a degree in Structural Engineering.

Cole Dawes

High School: Played prep for head coach Kyle Mihelish at Capital HS. Selected Second Team All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-State as a junior on offensive line. Selected First Team All-Conference and First Team All-State as a senior. Selected Honorable Mention All-Conference on defensive line. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Made All-State in discus in track & field.

Personal: Cole is the son of Staci and Ray.

Aidan Dorr

High School: Played prep for head coach Orah Garst at Campbell County HS. Two-time First Team All-Conference selection as defensive back. Selected First Team All-State at wide receiver.

Personal: Aidan, the son of Tiffany and Mike, plans on pursuing a degree in Pre-med.

Kyler Ellerton

High School: Played prep for head coach Hunter Chandler at Gallatin HS. Selected First Team All-Conference and First Team All-State at safety. Named Academic All-State.

Personal: Kyler, the son of Brandi, plans on pursuing a major in Civil Engineering.

Ryan Frisinger

High School: Played prep for head coach Dane Broadband at Helena HS. Selected First Team All-Conference and First Team All-State at inside linebacker as a junior. Selected First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-State as a senior. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Named Academic All-State twice.

Personal: Ryan, the son of Teresa Thompson, plans on pursuing a degree in Business and Finance.

Brett Grange

High School: Played prep for head coach Dane Broadhead at Helena HS. Selected First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-State as defensive back. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game.

Personal: Brett is the son of Teresa and Matt.

Barrett Hageman

High School: Played prep for head coach Kyle Mihelish at Capital HS. Selected First Team All-Conference and First Team All-State on offensive line. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Named Academic All-State all four years.

Personal: Barrett, the son of Heidi Opitz and Reg Hagerman, plans on pursuing a degree in Sports Medicine.

Max Hannum

High School: Played prep for head coach Jared Koskela at Thompson Falls HS. Two-time captain helped lead team to a 2021 State Championship. Selected First Team All-Conference at linebacker. Four-year wrestling captain. Earned All-State wrestling two times finishing 4th place and State Champion. Served as Junior Class President.

Personal: Max, the son of Sara and Zachary, plans on pursuing a degree in Construction Management.

Tyson Hunt

High School: Played prep for head coach Dominc Ferraro at Tualatin HS. Selected All-League at Tight End as a junior and senior. Selected All-League at Defensive End as a senior.

Personal: Tyson, the son of Amber and Jayson, plans on pursuing a degree in Computer Science.

Torin Jeske

High School: Played prep for head coach Levi Wesche at Bozeman HS. Helped lead team to State Championship in 2023. Selected First Team All-State on offensive line. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Named Academic All-State twice.

Personal: Torin, the son of Maria and Mike, plans on pursuing a degree in Kinesiology.

Cohen Kastelitz

High School: Played prep for head coach Grady Bennett at Glacier HS. Selected First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-State as a junior. Ranked second in the State in receiving yards. Selected First Team All-Conference and First Team All-State. Led the State in receiving yards. Named the Wide Receiver of the Year by Montana AA Prep. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Selected Second Team all-Conference in basketball as a junior and chosen for the State All-Tournament Team. Earned First Team All-State on 4x400 in track & field. Named Academic All-State eight times.

Personal: Cohen is the son of Rhonda and Brad.

Jack Keeley

High School: Played prep for head coach Don Peoples at Butte Central HS. Selected All-Conference at quarterback. Selected All-Conference in javelin in track & field.

Personal: Jack, the son of Mollie and John, plans on pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering.

Mason Kelch

High School: Played prep for head coach Brett Bollweg at Whitefish HS. Team captain was selected All-Conference and All-State at Wide Receiver and Safety as a junior and senior. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Team captain in basketball. Selected Second Team all-Conference as a junior. Earned all-Conference as a freshman in doubles tennis. Earned All-State in doubles tennis finishing third as a sophomore and junior. Named Academic All-State all four years. Member of National Honor Society.

Personal: Mason, the son of Stacy and Bridger, plans on pursuing a degree in Business.

Kyler Larson

High School: Played prep for head coach Dane Broadhead at Helena HS. Selected First Team All-Conference and First Team All-State at defensive end. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Named Academic All-State two times.

Personal: Kyler, the son of Lisa and Brian, plans on pursuing a degree in Business Management.

Malloy Mayer

High School: Played prep for head coach Levi Wesche at Bozeman HS. Helped lead Team to State Championship in 2023. Selected First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-State at defensive end. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Named Academic All-State all four years.

Personal: Malloy, the son of Michelle and Chad, plans on pursuing a degree in Engineering.

Manu Melo

High School: Played prep for head coach Dane Broadband at Helena HS. Two-time First Team All-Conference returner and selected Second Team All-State as a junior and First Team All-State as a senior. Selected First Team All-Conference and First Team All-State at wide receiver as a junior. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Named Montana AA Prep Football Receiver of the Year. Help lead American Legion Baseball team to a State Championship. Two-time All-Conference selection as an outfielder.

Personal: Manu, the son of Jordyn and Manny, plans on pursuing a degree in Business.

Tayshaun Micks

High School: Played prep for head coach Adam Shakel at Emerald Ridge HS. Two-time all-league as a defensive back.

Personal: Tayshaun, the son of Taisha and Ryan, plans on pursuing a degree in Business.

Zane Moodry

High School: Played prep for head coach Don Peoples as Butte Central HS. Selected First Team All-Conference and First Team All-State at wide receiver.

Personal: Zane, the son of Shannon and Mark, plans on pursuing a degree in Occupational Safety and Health.

Kieran Netburn

High School: Played prep for head coach Derek Lear at Fergus County HS. Three-time First Team All-Conference at linebacker. Selected First Team All-State. Selected Second Team All-Conference at running back. Two-time All-Conference kicker and punter. Holds the All-Class State Record for consecutive PATs with 36. Named Academic All-State six times. Member of National Honor Society.

Personal: Kieran, the son of Molly and Josh, plans on pursuing a degree in Business Management.

Levi Palmer

High School: Played prep for head coach Orah Garst at Campbell County HS. Two-time First Team All-Conference and First Team All-State at linebacker. Named the 2022 Defensive MVP of the Conference. Chosen for the Super 25 second Team.

Personal: Levi, the son of Nicole and Jed, plans on pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering.

Gunnar Peterson

High School: Played prep for head coach Michael Dom at Eastmont HS. Two-time team captain was selected First Team All-Conference twice and Second Team once. Selected First Team All-State. Named the league offensive player of the year. Two-time captain in track and field.

Personal: Gunnar, the son of Marci and Erik, plans on pursuing a degree in Construction Management.

Prince Roberson

High School: Played prep for head coach Ducy Burwell at Cesar Chavez HS. Selected All-Conference as a defensive back.

Personal: Prince is the son of Wanda.

Kade Schleeman

High School: Payed prep for head coach Arie Gray at Butte HS. Team captain selected First Team All-Conference and First Team All-State on the Offensive Line. Selected First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-State on Defensive Line. Named Academic All-State. Member of National Honor Society.

Personal: Kade, the son of Tara and Doug, plans on pursuing a degree in Construction Management.

Drew Schumache

High School: Played prep for head coach Jason Burton at Owyhee HS. Selected 5A Southern Idaho Offensive Lineman Honorable Mention. Selected 5A Southern Idaho All-Conference Honorable Mention in baseball at First baseman. Named Academic All-Conference three times.

Personal: Drew, the son of Janae and Mike, plans on pursuing a degree in Exercise Health Sciences.

Tanner Schwend

High School: Played prep for head coach Travis Rauh at Laurel HS. Selected Second Team All-Conference at Quarterback. Third most passing yards in a single season all-time at Laurel HS and second most all-purpose yards in a season all-time. Placed at State Track and Field in the 100m and 200m. Member of 4x100m team that holds the State record.

Personal: Tanner, the son of Molly and Robb, plans on pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Dillon Starkel

High School: Played prep for head coach Brian Compton at Mountain View HS. Selected 5A SIC Second Team All-Conference on offensive line as a junior. Selected 5A SIC First Team All-Conference and Second Team 5A Idaho All-State. Chosen to play in the East-West Idaho All-Star Game. Named Academic All-Conference three times.

Personal: Dillon, the son of Deena and Ty, plans on pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering.

Kyler Stenson

High School: Played prep for head coach Arie Grey at Butte HS. Team Captain was a two-time All-Conference and All-State selection on Defensive Line. Chosen as an alternate for East-West Shrine Game. Placed 3rd at AA State Meet in Track and Field.

Personal: Kyler is the son of Emily and Kyle.

River Wasson

High School: Played prep for head coach Dennis Morris at C.M. Russell HS. Selected First Team All-Conference as Wide Receiver. Selected Second Team All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-State as defensive All-purpose. Selected Honorable Mention All-Conference Punt Returner. Selected Second Team All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-State as a Defensive Back. Chosen to play in East-West Shrine Game. Placed 5th in 4x100m at AA State Meet in track and field. Named Academic All-State in football, basketball, and track and field.

Personal: River, the son of Kristi and Lance, plans on pursuing a major in Civil Engineering.