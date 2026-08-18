Montana Tech, College of Idaho tabbed to repeat as Frontier division champs

HELENA — The Frontier Conference on Tuesday released its 2026 preseason football coaches poll, with Montana Tech and College of Idaho tabbed to repeat as division champions.

Montana Tech, with 36 total points and six first-place votes, took the No. 1 spot in the East division rankings. Dakota State got the only other first-place vote and was picked to finish second with 31 points.

In the West division, College of Idaho garnered the top spot, also with 36 points and six first-place votes. Carroll College received 30 points, good for second place, while Montana Western picked up 27 points — and the division's only other first-place vote — to place third.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams.

The 2026 season — the second in the era of 14 teams in the Frontier — begins on Thursday, Aug. 27.

2026 Frontier football preseason coaches poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

East division

1. Montana Tech - 36 (6)

2. Dakota State - 31 (1)

3. Rocky Mountain - 23

4. Dickinson State - 22

5. Valley City State - 17

6. Mayville State - 12

7. MSU-Northern - 6

West division

1. College of Idaho - 36 (6)

2. Carroll - 30

3. Montana Western - 27 (1)

4. Southern Oregon - 20

5. Eastern Oregon - 17

6. Arizona Christian - 11

7. Simpson (Calif.) - 6