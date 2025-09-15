Montana Tech climbs to No. 7, leads 5 Frontier Conference teams in NAIA football top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five Frontier Conference teams are ranked in the 2025 NAIA Top 25 Coaches' Poll, led by Montana Tech at No. 7.

The latest edition of the rankings was released Monday.

The Orediggers are 3-0 this season, including wins over ranked opponents Montana Western (No. 9 this week) and Carroll (No. 25). Tech, which was ranked 11th in the preseason poll, plays another top-25 team this week when it visits No. 23 Southern Oregon.

Orediggers running back Wykece Johnson leads the NAIA in rushing with 484 yards and five touchdowns on 85 carries.

Western (1-1) fell to ninth in the poll after its season-opening loss at Tech. The Bulldogs were ranked fifth in the preseason poll.

Dickinson State (2-0) climbed two spots from 13th to 11th, Southern Oregon (1-1) fell from No. 22 to No. 24, and Carroll (1-1) held steady at No. 25. College of Idaho received votes.

Grand View (Iowa) received all 16 first-place votes to earn the No. 1 ranking. Keiser (Fla.), Benedictine (Kan.), Morningside (Iowa) and Indiana Wesleyan round out the top five. View the complete poll.