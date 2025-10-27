Montana Tech, Carroll remain in top 10 of NAIA football top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Tech and Carroll remained in the top 10 of the NAIA Coaches' Top 25 Football Poll, which was released Monday.

With the NAIA regular season in its final month, the undefeated Orediggers are ranked fifth and the 6-1 Fighting Saints are ranked eighth. Tech was previously tied with Friends (Kan.) for fourth, but Friends is alone at No. 4 this week.

Carroll is up one spot from last week's No. 9 ranking.

College of Idaho, up from No. 16 to No. 15, and Montana Western, steady at No. 20, are the other Frontier Conference teams in the rankings.

The top three of Grand View (Iowa), Keiser (Fla.) and Benedictine (Kan.) remained the same from last week. View the complete rankings.

Just three weeks remain in the Frontier's regular season with the NAIA playoffs set to start Nov. 22. Tech is currently tied with Rocky Mountain atop the Frontier's East Division, while Carroll is tied with C of I atop the West Division.

The No. 5 Diggers (8-0 overall, 3-0 Frontier East) play at Rocky (3-4, 3-0) in a pivotal Frontier East game Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Herb Klindt Field in Billings.

In the Frontier West, eighth-ranked Carroll (6-1, 3-0 Frontier West) is at Southern Oregon (5-3, 2-2), No. 15 C of I (6-1, 3-0) hosts Arizona Christian (1-6, 0-3), and No. 20 Montana Western (5-3, 2-2) is home versus Eastern Oregon (3-4, 2-1).

The remaining games on this week's Frontier schedule are MSU-Northern (1-7, 0-3 Frontier East) at Dickinson State (2-6, 0-4 Frontier East) and Dakota State (5-2, 2-1 Frontier East) at Mayville State (5-4, 2-2 Frontier East).

