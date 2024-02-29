Montana Tech, Carroll, Providence to host NAIA basketball championship games

Montana will get another dose of NAIA basketball March 15-16.

The NAIA announced Thursday that Butte, Helena and Great Falls are among the host sites for the first and second rounds of the 2024 NAIA men's and women’s basketball national championships.

Each tournament has 16 hosts sites for the first two rounds. For the complete list of men's sites, click here. For the complete list of women's sites, click here.

Montana Tech in Butte will host men's games, while Carroll College in Helena and the University of Providence in Great Falls will host women's games.

Each site will feature four teams that will play a single-elimination bracket. There will be two games on Friday, March 15, with the winners of those games playing on Saturday, March 16. The winner of the final game will go to the NAIA championship final site.

The men's final site is Kansas City, Mo., and the women's final site is Sioux City, Iowa.

The final 64-team brackets will be announced Thursday, March 7.