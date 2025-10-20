Montana Tech, Carroll now both in top 10 of NAIA football rankings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Tech and Carroll College are both ranked in the top 10 of this week's NAIA Coaches' Top 25 poll, which was released Monday.

Tech, though idle last week, jumped ahead two positions and is now in a tie at No. 4 with Friends (Kan.). The Orediggers are 7-0 and 2-0 in the Frontier Conference's East division heading into their home game Saturday against Mayville State (N.D.).

Carroll, meanwhile, won its fifth straight game last week 44-0 over Simpson (Calif.), and now sits at No. 9 in the poll, up three spots from the week prior. The Saints (6-1, 3-0 Frontier West) have a bye this week.

Elsewhere, Montana Western (4-3, 1-2 Frontier West) slid five spots to No. 20 following last week's 28-21 road loss at the College of Idaho. C of I, consequently, vaulted four spots to No. 16. The Yotes are 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Frontier West.

Grand View (Iowa) again received all 16 first-place votes to top the rankings, followed by No. 2 Keiser (Fla.) and No. 3 Benedictine (Kan.). View the complete rankings.

This week's Frontier Conference football schedule is below.

Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, 12 p.m.

Dickinson State (N.D.) at Valley City State (N.D.), 12 p.m.

Mayville State (N.D.) at Montana Tech, 12 p.m.

Montana Western at Simpson (Calif.), 2 p.m.

College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.

Southern Oregon at Arizona Christian, 8 p.m.

