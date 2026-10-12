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Montana Tech, Carroll College climb NAIA football rankings; plus Frontier Conference standings

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MTN Sports
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Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Tech and Carroll College both moved up one place in the NAIA Football Coaches Poll on Monday.

The Orediggers (6-1 overall, 2-0 Frontier East) are back up to No. 5 after last week's 62-0 romp over MSU-Northern, while the Fighting Saints (5-1 overall, 2-0 Frontier West) are ranked 11th after a 52-10 win over Montana Western last week.

College of Idaho (5-0 overall, 1-0 Frontier West) is again the No. 1-ranked team. The Yotes received nine of 13 first-place votes. Keiser (Fla.), Benedictine (Kan.) and Grand View (Iowa) are the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 teams in the poll. View the complete rankings.

Aside from C of I, Tech and Carroll, no other Frontier Conference teams are ranked. Dakota State (S.D.) was ranked last week but fell out of the top 25 after suffering a 20-19 loss to Dickinson State (N.D.). The Trojans still received votes; just not enough to remain in the top 25.

Five weeks remain in the NAIA regular season, with the national playoffs set to kick off Nov. 21. The winners of the Frontier East and West divisions will secure automatic berths in the NAIA playoffs.

The current Frontier Conference standings and this week's schedule are below.

Frontier Conference standings

Through Oct. 10

East Division

Conf.Overall
Montana Tech2-06-1
Dickinson State2-03-4
Rocky Mountain1-02-3
Mayville State1-15-2
Dakota State0-24-3
Valley City State0-21-5
MSU-Northern0-10-6

West Division

Conf.Overall
College of Idaho1-05-0
Carroll2-05-1
Eastern Oregon1-04-1
Simpson1-13-3
Southern Oregon1-12-4
Montana Western0-22-4
Arizona Christian0-20-5

Frontier Conference schedule

Saturday, Oct. 17

(all times Mountain)

Rocky Mountain at Dickinson State, 1 p.m.

Mayville State at MSU-Northern, 1 p.m.

No. 1 College of Idaho at Montana Western, 1 p.m.

No. 11 Carroll at Simpson, 2 p.m.

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.

Dakota State at Valley City State, 3 p.m.

Ottawa (Ariz.) at Arizona Christian, 8 p.m.

Montana Tech idle

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