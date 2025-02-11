Watch Now
CollegeFrontier Conference

Montana Tech announces 2025 football signing class; 26 in-staters to join program

Montana Tech football
Jon Wick / 5518 Designs
Players from Montana Tech celebrate during a 97-0 victory over Simpson (Calif.) in Butte on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Montana Tech football
Posted

BUTTE — Montana Tech on Monday announced its football recruiting class of 40 high school signees. Twenty-six Montanans will join the Orediggers in the fall.

"All of them are great competitors and will represent our program very well in the classroom, the community, and on the field," coach Kyle Samson stated in a press release. "These are the types of student athletes that we want in our program! These recruits are not only good athletes but great leaders in their schools and communities."

For Samson, winning the recruiting battle inside the state was a key to success for this recruiting cycle.

"Recruiting Montana kids is a huge priority for us," Samson said, "and we feel that we have done a great job getting a lot of the top players from our home state here to Butte."

Twenty-four of Tech's incoming players were selected for the 78th Annual Montana East-West Shrine Game on June 21 in Great Falls.

"This is a great recruiting class, and we are very excited about the potential that these young men have, especially the athleticism of this group from all positions," Samson said. "We feel this is a group that has great size and speed and there are some guys that will definitely have big impacts on our team in the very near future."

One emphasis was recruiting along the offensive and defensive lines. Fifteen members of the 2025 class play up front.

"We are extremely excited about our fronts on both sides of the ball in this class," said Samson. "You win championships upfront with your O-line and D-line, and we feel that these two groups have the potential to be very special here at Tech."

Samson said he is especially thrilled to be bringing in three hometown players — Tocher Lee, Sam Sampson, and Will Stepan — from Butte High. Another highlight of the class is the 2024 Montana Gatorade player of the year Merek Mihelish from Helena Capital.

"I really want to thank our coaching staff for doing a tremendous job to get these student-athletes to Montana Tech," Samson said. "I am very fortunate to have great assistant coaches on our staff who truly value relationships, and they have done a great job of identifying players who will be great fits for our team and our culture.

"I can't thank them enough for all their time, effort, and commitment to bringing in young men who will make our community of Butte proud.

"I also want to personally thank all of our campus community for helping us in our recruiting efforts as well," Samson continued. The whole Tech community is a big reason that these young men have chosen to come to Butte."

In 2024, the Orediggers enjoyed a 9-3 record and reached the NAIA playoffs for the second straight season. Tech finished with the No. 10 ranking in the NAIA top 25 poll.

2025 Montana Tech football signees

Dylan
Almquist
Capital HS
Helena, Mont.
WR
6-1
175
Dane
Aselin
Juanita HS
Kirkland, Wash.
OL
6-3
270
Case
Barker
O-Dea HS
Tacoma, Wash.
DB
5-11
160
Luke
Bigsby
Banks HS
Buxton, Ore.
DL
6-1
280
Henry
Carlson
Bigfork HS
Bigfork, Mont.
OL
6-5
290
Brady
Casagranda
Bozeman HS
Bozeman, Mont.
LB
6-0
205
Chris
Click
Post Falls HS
Post Falls, Idaho
DL
6-2
265
Riley
Collette
Great Falls HS
Great Falls, Mont.

6-0
175
Jack
DeBourg
Billings Central Catholic HS
Billings, Mont.
LB
6-2
205
Kobe
Dorcheus
Glacier HS
Kalispell, Mont.
RB
5-11
195
Jerzey
Duenes
Rigby HS
Rigby, Idaho
RB
5-10
200
Xavier
Florence
Bethel HS
Puyallup, Wash.
DB
6-2
165
Mason
Fulford
Big Sky HS
Missoula, Mont.
DB
5-9
160
Schafer
Garness
Great Falls HS
Great Falls, Mont.
OL
6-1
270
Ty
Gilbertson
Sheridan HS
Sheridan, Wyo.
DB
5-10
185
Jack
Gollehon
Capital HS
Helena, Mont.
OL
6-3
265
Cole
Graham
Capital HS
Helena, Mont.
DL
6-0
200
Brody
Hardy
Frenchtown HS
Missoula, Mont.
LB
6-0
195
Misael
Jimenez
Beaverhead Co. HS
Dillon, Mont.
DL
6-2
290
Ben
Jones
Hamilton HS
Chandler, Ariz.
DL
6-1
225
Luke
Kelley
Centerville HS
Stockett, Mont.
DB
6-0
170
Jace
Koshatka
Sentinel HS
Missoula, Mont.
DB
5-11
190
Corbin
Lancaster
Skyline HS
Idaho Falls, Idaho
LB
6-3
190
Daniel
Larson
Capital HS
Helena, Mont.
WR
6-3
195
Tocher
Lee
Butte HS
Butte, Mont.
WR
5-8
165
Jackson
McMillan
Capital HS
Helena, Mont.
LB
5-10
185
Merek
Mihelish
Capital HS
Helena, Mont.
QB
6-2
190
Ryder
Murdock
Senior HS
Billings, Mont.
DB
6-0
165
Thomas
Pantega III
Laguna Creek HS
Elk Grove, Calif.
DL
6-0
295
Jackson
Ritchie
Billings Central Catholic HS
Billings, Mont.
OL
6-7
300
Sam
Sampson
Butte HS
Butte, Mont.
WR
6-3
180
Cash
Short
Tumwater HS
Olympia, Wash.
LB
5-11
200
Kaesen
Smith
Skyline HS
Idaho Falls, Idaho
DL
6-1
215
Will
Stepan
Butte HS
Butte, Mont.
DB
5-9
160
Solomon
Stortz
Billings Central Catholic HS
Billings, Mont.
TE
6-2
215
Alex
Swenson
Helena HS
Clancy, Mont.
DL
6-0
180
Brady
Swenson
Helena HS
Clancy, Mont.
DB
6-1
180
Aidan
Williams
Palma HS
Salinas, Calif.
TE
6-3
225
Cooper
Woydziak
Post Falls HS
Post Falls, Idaho
OL
6-4
280
Jake
Zeeman
Capital HS
Helena, Mont.
OL
6-6
240
