Montana Tech 4th in latest NAIA football rankings, Carroll slides to 14th

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the penultimate NAIA Coaches' Top 25 Poll of the 2025 football season, Montana Tech is tied with Friends (Kan.) for fourth.

The latest rankings, which were released Monday, featuring the Orediggers moving up one spot from their prior No. 5 ranking into a tie with Friends. Both teams are 10-0 on the season.

Grand View (Iowa), Keiser (Fla.) and Benedictine (Kan.) remain the first three teams in the rankings. View the complete poll.

Tech is in the midst of a historic season. The Diggers are 10-0 for the first time in program history and will look to complete an undefeated regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday versus Valley City State (N.D.) at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.

Tech (10-0 overall, 5-0 Frontier East) defeated Dickinson State (N.D.) 31-7 last week. Levi Torgerson had three touchdowns — two receiving and one passing — in the win. The Orediggers have clinched the Frontier Conference's East Division title and automatic bid to the NAIA playoffs.

Joining Tech in the top 25 from the Frontier Conference are College of Idaho (8-1 overall, 5-0 Frontier West), Carroll (7-2, 4-1) and Montana Western (7-3, 4-2).

C of I jumped up to No. 13 from No. 15 after its 36-13 win over Carroll, which secured the Frontier Conference West Division championship and an automatic bid to the NAIA playoffs for the Yotes.

Carroll slid from eighth to 14th. The Fighting Saints host Eastern Oregon in their regular-season finale Saturday.

Western, which closed its regular season with a 66-14 win over Arizona Christian last Saturday, rose from 19th to 18th.

