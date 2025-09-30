Montana State-Northern football player Spencer Lehnerz receives national recognition from NAIA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spencer Lehnerz turned in a standout effort on Saturday behind two interception-return touchdowns to propel Montana State-Northern to its first win of the season and earn himself NAIA Defensive Player of the Week honors for Sept. 29.

The Lights' defensive back delivered both pick-6s in the third quarter, returning interceptions 15 and 25 yards to break a 7-7 deadlock and give Northern a 20-7 advantage. He also registered a sack and a season-high nine tackles, helping the defense limit Eastern Oregon to just seven points, the fewest allowed by Northern's defense this season.

On the year, the senior now has three interceptions for 72 yards, 33 tackles, six tackles for loss (22 yards), and one sack.

After a bye week, Northern returns to action on Oct. 11 against Montana Tech to open Frontier Conference play.