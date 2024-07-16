Montana State-Northern announces 2024 athletic hall of fame inductees

(Editor's note: Information provided by MSU-Northern Athletics.)

HAVRE — MSU-Northern Athletics will induct six individuals and one team into its hall of fame in 2024.

Inductees will be recognized Sept. 20 as part of Hall of Fame Weekend. They will also be introduced during halftime festivities when the Lights host Arizona Christian in a Frontier Conference football matchup on Sept. 21.

This year’s inductees include Andrew Sellars, Anna Bateman, Thomas VanderMars, Evan Hinebauch, Ted Hill, and coach Shawn Huse. The team being inducted is the 2004 national championship Lights wrestling team coached by David Ray.

Sellars, a native of Browning, was a first-team all-conference basketball selection and the Frontier defensive player of the year in 2009-2010. He is a member of the 1,000-point club and led the Lights in scoring.

In 2009-2010, the Lights were Frontier Conference co-champions, and the 2008-09 Lights qualified for the NAIA national tournament in Kansas City, Missouri. He currently lives in Missoula where he is a professional civil engineer and owner/CEO of Sellars Consultant Engineering.

Bateman, from Rupert, Idaho, played for the Skylight basketball team from 2002-2004. During her career, she was a two-time first-team all-conference selection. She still holds the single-game Skylight record for steals in a game with 10, and also recorded a rare triple-double in a Frontier Conference game.

She was a two-time academic All-American and won the MSU-Northern Student Excellence Award in 2004. Currently, Bateman is a teacher and the head girls basketball coach in the Minidoco School District in Rupert, Idaho.

VanderMars, originally from Naarden, Holland, played for the Lights basketball team from 1982-1986, earning second-team All-Frontier honors three times. He averaged double figures in scoring in each of his four seasons, and was among Frontier leaders in rebounds all four years.

His 1,346 career points place him 12th on the all-time list at Northern, and his 790 total rebounds put him in the top 10. He currently resides in Helena and is a retired civil serviceman for the United States Air Force.

Hinebauch, of Havre, is one of the most decorated wrestlers in Lights history. He wrestled from 2008-2012 and was a four-time All-American. He won the national title at 184 pounds in 2011 and finished in the top four nationally in each of his four seasons.

In 2011, he was named the MSU-Northern male athlete of the year. Currently, he resides in Havre where he works for Hinebauch Grain.

Hill, a native of Missoula, wrestled at MSU-Northern from 1994-1997. He was a two-time All-American, finishing in fifth and fourth place. His overall record at MSU-Northern was 61-21, including a record of 34-9 in 1997. He earned academic All-American honors twice, and won the MSU-Northern Student Excellence Award in 1997.

He currently resides in Laurel where he is a teacher and the head wrestling coach. As a coach, he has led the Locomotives to two Class A titles, and he has been named a Montana coach of the year twice.

Huse, from Missoula, has coached the Lights basketball team since 2002. He is the all-time wins leader at MSU-Northern and ranks in the top 20 among all active coaches for wins. He has led the Lights to three Frontier Conference titles, and two Frontier tournament titles.

Five times his teams have advanced to the NAIA national tournament. He was named the Frontier Conference coach of the year in 2007 and has been recognized as one of the top 100 most impactful coaches in NAIA men’s basketball. This year will mark his 23rd season at MSU-Northern.

The 2004 Lights wrestling team captured the NAIA national title. Coached by David Ray, the Lights scored 169.5 points. A total of eight Lights earned All-American honors, and five — Caleb Schaeffer, Anthony Haukenberry, Stryder Davis, Kyle Fisher and Emmett Wilson — won national titles.