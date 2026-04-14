Montana native Jenna Bolstad takes reins of Mayville State women's basketball

MAYVILLE, N.D. — Jenna Bolstad has been named head women's basketball coach at Mayville State University in North Dakota, effective April 14, 2026.

Bolstad brings more than 14 years of experience across NCAA Division I and II, NAIA, junior college and high school levels.

Bolstad, a 2006 Culbertson High School grad, is known for her dedication to defensive coordination, player development, recruiting and overall program management. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a proven ability to implement strategic game plans, cultivate a competitive and positive team culture, and develop high-performing student-athletes both on and off the court.

Most recently, Bolstad served as an assistant women's basketball coach at Cleveland State University in Ohio. Her collegiate coaching experience also includes assistant coaching roles at Northern Illinois, Montana Tech and Williston State College. From 2022-24, Bolstad was the head women's basketball coach at Miles Community College.

Mayville State went 1-25 overall last season and 0-22 in the Frontier Conference.

"We are happy to welcome Jenna to Mayville State University," said Rocky Larson, Mayville State athletic director. "Her wide range of experience, commitment to player development, and passion for building a strong team culture align perfectly with the values of Comet Athletics. She has a clear vision for our women's basketball program, and we are confident she will make a positive difference for our student-athletes and the university."

"I'm excited to join the Mayville State University community and lead the women's basketball program," said Bolstad. "Building meaningful relationships with our student-athletes will be at the core of everything we do. We will challenge them, support them, and push them to reach their full potential … on the court, in the classroom, and in life. I'm also looking forward to connecting with the Mayville-Portland community and beyond. It's important to me that we build strong connections and create a program that represents our university and community with pride."

Bolstad holds a master of strategic leadership degree (2017) and a bachelor of science in education degree (2011) from Black Hills State University. She also earned an associate of science degree from Miles Community College in 2008.

