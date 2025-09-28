DILLON — Make that three wins in a row for Montana Western.

Quarterback Michael Palandri accounted for six touchdowns — three of them scoring passes to receiver Seth Shook — and the No. 9 Bulldogs topped No. 20 Dickinson State 41-21 on Saturday afternoon in the final week of non-divisional Frontier Conference play.

Palandri finished with five touchdown passes and one rushing score, completing 16 of 22 passes for 376 yards and one interception. All three of Shook's receptions went for scores.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Michael Palandri's 6 TDs lift No. 9 Montana Western past No. 20 Dickinson State

The Bulldogs (3-1) struck quickly on their second play from scrimmage as Palandri hit a streaking Shook for a 75-yard score early in the first quarter. The Blue Hawks (2-2) responded six minutes later as quarterback Hudsen Grovom, a Helena Capital product, scored on a 3-yard run.

Western then reeled off 21 straight points off a 8-yard Palandri scoring pass to Eli Nourse, a 21-yard touchdown to Shook and then a 28-yard TD pass to Shook midway through the third quarter to put the Bulldogs up 28-7.

Dickinson State responded with two straight touchdowns — a 10-yard scoring pass from Grovom to Gage Gilbert and a 5-yard touchdown run from Grovom — to cut Western's lead to one possession at 28-21. The Bulldogs then scored the final two touchdowns of the game, a second Palandri-to-Nourse touchdown (17 yards) and Palandri's rushing score on a goal-line run.

Nourse finished the day with 10 receptions for 199 yards while Shook totaled 124 yards on his three touchdown catches.

The Bulldogs open the Western division portion of its Frontier schedule at Southern Oregon on Oct. 4 while the Blue Hawks kick off Frontier East play at Mayville State.

