Michael Palandri's 5 TDs power No. 20 Montana Western past Eastern Oregon

DILLON — Michael Palandri threw two touchdown passes and ran for three others and No. 20-ranked Montana Western ran past Eastern Oregon 56-14 in Frontier Conference football on Saturday.

Palandri completed 22 of 30 passes for 352 yards and had scoring throws of 30 yards to Eli Nourse and 14 yards Jakob Humphrey. Palandri's rushing touchdowns went for 6, 8 and 4 yards and were the Bulldogs first three scoring plays of the day.

Palandri finished with 66 rushing yards while teammate Aidan Lammers carried the ball 14 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Humphrey also had a rushing TD for Western.

Jonathan Kirkle caught five passes from Palandri for a game-high 142 yards, an average of 28.4 yards per reception.

Defensively, the Bulldogs had four quarterback sacks and seven tackles for loss.

With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 6-3 overall and to 3-2 in the Frontier West division. Eastern Oregon is now 3-5 and 2-2. Western will finish its regular season next week at home against Arizona Christian.

