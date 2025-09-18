BILLINGS — Some people are just born with greatness. It may be talent. It may be looks. Or in this case at Rocky Mountain College, an unbeatable name.

Meet Indiana Jones. No, not the Indiana Jones. They're not even related. But thanks to diehard fans and social media detectives, this Indiana Jones — a freshman — leads this season's nationwide list of college football's greatest names, according to The Sporting News.

"My dad and my brother basically named me," the Battlin’ Bears wide receiver recalled to MTN Sports during practice this week.

Watch Indiana Jones visit about his recently unexpected national attention:

Meet the real Indiana Jones: Rocky WR tops greatest college football names list

"Yeah, it was definitely a huge shock and pretty cool to see," Jones said of his unexpected fame, including an early season mention on ESPN’s College GameDay.

"When we signed him, I was like, there's no way his name is Indiana Jones,” Rocky quarterback Trent Nobach admitted. “And then he gets here, and he's like, 'Oh yeah, I'm Indiana,' and I'm like, that is awesome.”

The Battlin' Bears posted a welcome message to Jones on social media when he signed in February. In his photo, the newcomer was donning a fedora while holding a whip just like famous the movie character portrayed by Harrison Ford.

"That was coach Stutz's idea," Jones said with a smile.

"We told him he better bring it (to the photo shoot),” Bears head coach Chris Stutzriem added with his own grin. ”And so, he got that from out at Disneyland, or Disney World, and it's an official (souvenir) thing.”

"They flew me out to New York with me and my whole family (for an event)," Jones recalled of a movie-related excursion years ago.

The Burien, Wash., native picked Rocky over Montana Tech after playing receiver, running back and linebacker at Kennedy Catholic High School outside of Seattle.

For those not familiar, Indiana Jones the movie character launched his legendary status in 1981 as an adventurer in "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

"I didn't really understand it until I was younger, until I watched the movies," the younger Jones said of his namesake.

There are now five Jones movies starring Ford, who was known for his fedora, fear of snakes and his whip.

"I hate snakes. I do hate snakes," the freshman agreed.

Ranked No. 1 on the list of this year's great college football names, Jones beat players like Florida State receiver Squirrel White, Central Arkansas' Dude Person and Moh Bility at Rice.

Should Hollywood produce a sixth movie, at the very least maybe this Indiana Jones gets stunt double credit.

