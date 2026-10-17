Mayville State (N.D.) slips past MSU-Northern in low-scoring Frontier contest

HAVRE — Harry Cousins' 22-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter Saturday held up as the winning points as Mayville State (N.D.) topped MSU-Northern 13-10 at Tilleman Field.

With the win Mayville State improved to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the Frontier Conference's East division. Northern fell to 0-7 overall and 0-2 in the East.

The Lights built a 10-0 lead in the first quarter as Tate O'Neill converted a 34-yard field goal and Isaiah Woodley caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Malakhi Statler. But those were the only points MSU-Northern could muster.

Northern went into halftime leading 10-7 after Mayville State's Darnell Green scored on a 1-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.

Cousins also made a tying field goal in the third quarter — a 43-yarder — before hitting what ultimately served as the game-winner in the fourth.

Axel Anderson rushed for 136 yard on 32 carries to lead the Comets' offense. As a team, Mayville State piled up 231 rushing yards. Anderson was limited in the passing game, though, throwing for just 56 yards on four completions.

Statler completed 20 of 49 passes for 258 yards for the Lights. He was intercepted once. Northern was bottled up in the running game. Statler had 61 yards but the team finished with just 44 yards on the ground.

Next Saturday, MSU-Northern travels to play Rocky Mountain College at 1 p.m. , while Mayville State will host Montana Tech for a 12 p.m. kickoff.

