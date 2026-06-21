BILLINGS — A fixture of soccer in the Billings community is moving on.

After two and a half decades coaching soccer at Rocky Mountain College and pouring endless hours in the Magic City's youth, Richard Duffy is beginning a new chapter.

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Longtime Rocky women's soccer coach Richard Duffy moving on

"I wasn't really looking for an opportunity. It was the same person that got me a job at Rocky 25 years ago. He was the head coach, Seth Brown," Duffy told MTN Sports. "He just became president of a school, kind of a residential training academy in Florida, so he reached out to me a few weeks ago. He said, 'Hey, I'm taking over this school. Would you be interested in coming down and working on the girls side?'

"Went down, took the family down and absolutely loved it. I've always been a big fan of Florida, and obviously living close to the beach appeals to me."

Throughout the past 25 years Duffy has built countless relationships around the Billings area and fostered in a wildly successful youth program, Real Billings FC, that will continue to churn out some of the state's best talent.

"Duffy and I go way back," Billings Central girls head coach John Krebs said. "Mentor, not only to me but all the other coaches that have been around. He's a good role model for the kids and just a great guy that we've all known forever."

"I get a little emotional talking about it," Duffy said. "Just some amazing experiences. Great people. Billings produces some great people so that's going to be a tough part about leaving."

Duffy, a native of Scotland, will actually be in Florida slightly earlier than expected, as he'll soak in a World Cup appearance from his home country for the first time since 1996.

"So I'd kind of planned a family vacation out to Seattle, Vancouver, then back to Seattle and hit three games there," Duffy said. "Then Scotland qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 30 years, so the family vacation kind of changed a little bit.

"At that point it was like, OK I've got to sell my tickets and let's see if we can go watch Scotland play. Obviously the big game was going to be Scotland against Brazil, so that's one I decided to go after. I'm going down there with one of my sons and take him to the game, so I'm excited about it."

The Billings community will certain be sad to see its favorite Scottish man go.