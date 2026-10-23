Lauren Heuiser helping lead Carroll College volleyball success

HELENA — Carroll senior Lauren Heuiser is putting together a strong final season with the Fighting Saints.

The Helena native recently earned Frontier Conference attacker of the week honors, marking the second Frontier Conference player of the week award of her career.

Heuiser has helped lead Carroll to a 14-9 record this season while pacing the Saints with 343.5 points and 288 kills. The senior captain credits the team's chemistry for much of that success.

"We get along really well. The chemistry is awesome. This team is so much fun to play with," Heuiser said.

Her production has made her one of Carroll's top attackers, but head coach Maureen Boyle says her leadership is just as important.

"She's definitely somebody who holds herself accountable," Boyle said. "Anytime you have somebody who holds themselves to a high standard, your level tends to rise."

The accolades are meaningful, but Heuiser says they are a reflection of the team around her.

"It was a really cool honor. I'm blessed to have that honor. All of our successes are ones that we get together," Heuiser said.

After four years in a Saints uniform, Heuiser says representing her hometown has made her career even more special.

"Being from Helena and being a part of the Carroll community, it's been really special to play in this gym and for the Carroll community," Heuiser said.

With the postseason approaching, Heuiser continues to lead Carroll's attack as the Saints look to build on their 14-9 season and make a run in the Frontier Conference tournament.

