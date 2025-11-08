Late TD run sends MSU-Northern to 13-9 loss to Valley City State (N.D.)

HAVRE — Joey Cave's 9-yard touchdown run with 20 seconds left lifted Valley City State (N.D.) to a 13-9 victory over MSU-Northern at Tilleman Family Field on Saturday.

The Vikings' winning drive went for nine plays over 2:39, culminating in Cave's TD run that decided a defensive game. The loss sent MSU-Northern to a 1-9 overall record and an 0-5 mark in the Frontier Conference East division. Valley City State is now 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the East.

The Lights led 7-0 at halftime after Ethan Maroni threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Colter Woldstad in the second quarter. But Valley City State tied the score early in the third on a 1-yard run by Devyne Pearson.

Neither team produced much offense. The Vikings finished with 250 total yards while the Lights ended with just 161 yards. Northern was held to 59 yards on 29 rushing attempts, an average of 2.0 yards per carry.

Pearson had 88 rushing yards for Valley City State while Cave finished with 70 yards. Cave also threw for 102 yards but was intercepted once.

Maroni completed 8 of 14 passes for 102 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

MSU-Northern will finish its season next week when it faces Dakota State (S.D.) on the road.