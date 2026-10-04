DILLON — Southern Oregon's football team opened Frontier Conference West play with a win over Montana Western that the Raiders captured with under a minute remaining in the game.

With the Bulldogs leading 27-21 late in the game, SOU's Fresh Ison scored on a tying 35-yard run, the go-ahead point-after try was good and a last-second 61-yard field goal attempt by Western came up short as the Raiders opened divisional play with the 28-27 victory.

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Last-minute TD lifts Southern Oregon over Montana Western

SOU's Coen Coloma accounted for the first two touchdowns of the game on scoring runs of 5 and 12 yards to put the Raiders up 14-0 with 9:42 left in the second quarter.

Western (2-3 overall, 0-1 in divisional play) then tied the game with a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes of the first half — an Aidan Lammers goal-line plunge with 1:56 remaining and then Kaden LaPlaunt tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Eli Nourse with 14 seconds remaining.

SOU (2-3, 1-0) retook the lead midway through the third quarter on a 37-yard scoring pass from Dom Montiel to Caden Simmons before Lammers scored another goal-line touchdown with 1:49 remaining in the third to tie the game at 21.

Western's Maclain Burckley then converted a pair of field goals (48 and 25 yards) to give Western a 27-21 lead before Ison scored in the final minute.

SOU will host Simpson (Calif.) on Oct. 10 while Western will travel to Carroll College that same day.