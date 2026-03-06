Kalispell's Faith Sullivan-Brennan wins national title at NAIA indoor track championships

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kalispell Glacier alum Faith Sullivan-Brennan, a junior at Dickinson State (N.D.), won the national title in women's triple jump Thursday at the NAIA indoor track and field championships at the Alachua County Sports & Events Center.

Sullivan-Brennan recorded a career-best mark of 12.35 meters (40 feet, 6¼ inches) to outlast second-place April Phillips of Evangel (Mo.), who also had a PR jump of 12.06 meters (39-6¾). Sullivan-Brennan will also compete Friday in the women's long jump finals.

Sullivan-Brennan was coming off a triple jump championship at the Frontier Conference indoor meet with a mark of 11.87 meters. She was named women's field athlete of the meet and helped the Blue Hawks win the team championship.

Competition at the 2026 NAIA indoor track and field championships continues Friday and concludes Saturday.

