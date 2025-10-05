Kaden Huot's 3 4th-quarter TD throws lead No. 17 Carroll over Arizona Christian

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kaden Huot threw for 379 yards and three touchdowns and Carroll College blew past Arizona Christian 34-12 in Frontier Conference football Saturday night,.

It was the West division opener in the Frontier for both teams. No 17-ranked Carroll improved its overall record to 4-1 while Arizona Christian fell to 1-3 overall.

ACU took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter on a 26-yard field goal by Franklin Wilcox, but Peter Minnaert had touchdown runs of 2 and 8 yards in the second quarter as Carroll went in front. The Fighting Saints took a 14-6 lead into halftime after Wilcox hit another 26-yard field goal for the Firestorm.

After a scoreless third quarter, Huot threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Vandenacre, found Carson Ochoa with an 11-yard scoring throw and then hit Ty Wilkinson with a 12-yard TD pass and the Saints pulled away.

Arizona Christian got a touchdown at the end of the game from Ty Cole, a 1-yard run.

Huot completed 30 of 38 passes. Vandenacre had seven catches for 122 yards while Chris Akulschin also made seven receptions. Ochoa caught six passes. Minnaert finished with 73 rushing yards for Carroll on 14 attempts.

Defensively the Saints were led by Braeden Orlandi's 12 tackles. Forrest Suero made eight stops for Carroll.

Carroll has a West division showdown on the docket next week when it travels to face Montana Western. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 8 in the latest NAIA top 25 rankings, beat Southern Oregon 40-20 on Saturday and has won four games in a row.

