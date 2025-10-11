DILLON — For the first time in three seasons, Carroll College earned a win over Montana Western.

Quarterback Kaden Huot complete 22 of 36 passes for 349 yards and five touchdowns as the No. 14 Saints built a three-score lead in the second half and then fended off the No. 8 Bulldogs for a 42-34 victory.

The Saints improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Frontier Conference West division play and are the only division member with an unbeaten record in divisional play.

The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1) saw their four-game win streak snapped and were defeated by Carroll for the first time since 2022.

Kaden Huot throws 5 TD passes, No. 14 Carroll fends off No. 8 Montana Western

Western built a 14-6 lead in the first quarter before Carroll scored three unanswered touchdowns — a 75-yard scoring pass from Huot to Chris Akulschin, a 6-yard touchdown from Huot to Ty Wilkinson and a 7-yard score from Huot to Gavin Vandenacre — to take a 28-14 halftime lead.

Western answered in the third quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Michael Palandri to Eli Nourse before the Saints then reeled off two more unanswered touchdowns on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Huot to Akuschin — who finished with eight receptions and 193 yards — and a 13-yard score from Huot to Carson Ochoa to lift the Saints lead to 42-29 with 2:57 left in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs then scored a pair of touchdowns on a 4-yard run from Aidan Lammers and a 26-yard pick-6 from Connor Dunlea to cut the deficit to a one score game at 42-34 with 7:43 left.

Then with under two minutes remaining and the Saints facing fourth and 2, Huot hurdled his way for the first down to ice the game.

Palandri completed 26 of 46 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions. Seth Shook was Western's leading receiver with 10 catches for 137 yards and a 39-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Nourse hauled in eight catches for 114 yards and two scores.

The Bulldogs will travel to play the College of Idaho next week while Carroll College will host Simpson (Calif.)

