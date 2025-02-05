Joining transfer QB Kaden Huot to Carroll College's 2025 recruiting class are eight other Montana players

HELENA — Head coach Troy Purcell and the Carroll College football team announced Wednesday its initial signing 2025 class, and it features 27 high-school signees, as well as one mid-year transfer that's already enrolled on campus.

Eight different states are represented in the initial class, with homegrown Montana talent (eight players) sharing the bulk of the class alongside Washington. As has been the case for many years, Idaho continues to be a hotbed for Carroll recruiting, with five from the Gem State signing on. Both Arizona and Wyoming have a pair of signees, while one player will join from each of California, Colorado and Utah.

"We're beyond excited to bring in this new group to the Carroll College football program," Purcell said. "Praise goes to the coaching staff for all of their hard work and efforts in getting these exceptional student-athletes here on campus. ... We can't wait to get to work this spring, and look forward to getting the high school guys onto campus this fall to show their talents."

Below are the 28 additions to the Carroll Football roster:

Mid-Year Transfer

Kaden Huot / Helena, Mont. / Helena HS / University of Montana / QB / 6-3 / 210

Class of 2025 high school signees

Garrett Atwood / Ravensdale, Wash. / Tahoma HS / LB / 5-11 / 210

Maddax Ball / Cody, Wyo. / Cody HS / QB / 6-4 / 200

Mike Bell / Wolf Point, Mont. / Wolf Point HS / DL / 6-3 / 245

Beau Butner / Spokane Valley, Wash. / Central Valley HS / RB / 5-11 / 180

Forrest Carter / Olympia, Wash. / Olympia HS / OL / 6-6 / 290

La'Mario Claiborne / Apple Valley, Calif. / Heritage Academy / DL / 6-2 / 245

Kolbe Coey / Hayden, Idaho / Coeur d'Alene HS / DB / 6-0 / 195

Billy Corette / Frenchtown, Mont. / Frenchtown HS / ATH / 6-2 / 220

Marques Dorsey / San Tan Valley, Ariz. / American Leadership Academy-Ironwood / DB / 6-0 / 170

Kyson Douglas / Puyallup, Wash. / Puyallup HS / RB / 5-8 / 200

Carson Eickstadt / Spokane, Wash. / Shadle Park HS / OL / 6-3 / 260

Mateo Garreffa / Aurora, Colo. / Cherokee Trail HS / LB / 6-2 / 200

Calvin Garmann / Red Lodge, Mont. / Red Lodge HS / WR / 6'5 / 185

Canaan Hays / Kennewick, Wash. / Kennewick HS / RB / 6-0 / 195

Taylor Higham / Herriman, Utah / Mountain Ridge HS / LB / 6-0 / 230

Josh Hoffman / Clarkston, Wash. / Clarkston HS / TE / 6'3 / 220

Jared Huff / Jerome, Idaho / Canyon Ridge HS / DL / 6-5 / 250

Tanner Larson / Richland, Wash. / Kennewick HS / TE / 6-6 / 230

Matthew Marcille / Helena, Mont. / Helena HS / OL / 6-1 / 250

Jack Maskrey / Riverside, Calif. / Ontario Christian HS / DL / 6-2 / 260

Michael Peck / Butte, Mont. / Butte Central HS / OL / 6'1 / 265

Kalani Reynolds / Meridian, Idaho / Meridian HS / DB / 6-1 / 160

Cael Sell / Winston, Mont. / Broadwater County HS / DL / 6-6 / 225

Will Taylor / Sheridan, Wyo. / Big Horn HS / OL / 5-11 / 290

Carter Vanek / Rathdrum, Idaho / Lakeland HS / OL / 6-3 / 285

Collin Warnick / Billings, Mont. / Billings West HS / DL-LB / 6-2 / 200

