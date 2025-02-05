Joining transfer QB Kaden Huot to Carroll College's 2025 recruiting class are eight other Montana players

HELENA — Head coach Troy Purcell and the Carroll College football team announced Wednesday its initial signing 2025 class, and it features 27 high-school signees, as well as one mid-year transfer that's already enrolled on campus.
Eight different states are represented in the initial class, with homegrown Montana talent (eight players) sharing the bulk of the class alongside Washington. As has been the case for many years, Idaho continues to be a hotbed for Carroll recruiting, with five from the Gem State signing on. Both Arizona and Wyoming have a pair of signees, while one player will join from each of California, Colorado and Utah.
"We're beyond excited to bring in this new group to the Carroll College football program," Purcell said. "Praise goes to the coaching staff for all of their hard work and efforts in getting these exceptional student-athletes here on campus. ... We can't wait to get to work this spring, and look forward to getting the high school guys onto campus this fall to show their talents."
Below are the 28 additions to the Carroll Football roster:
Mid-Year Transfer
Kaden Huot / Helena, Mont. / Helena HS / University of Montana / QB / 6-3 / 210
Class of 2025 high school signees
Garrett Atwood / Ravensdale, Wash. / Tahoma HS / LB / 5-11 / 210
Maddax Ball / Cody, Wyo. / Cody HS / QB / 6-4 / 200
Mike Bell / Wolf Point, Mont. / Wolf Point HS / DL / 6-3 / 245
Beau Butner / Spokane Valley, Wash. / Central Valley HS / RB / 5-11 / 180
Forrest Carter / Olympia, Wash. / Olympia HS / OL / 6-6 / 290
La'Mario Claiborne / Apple Valley, Calif. / Heritage Academy / DL / 6-2 / 245
Kolbe Coey / Hayden, Idaho / Coeur d'Alene HS / DB / 6-0 / 195
Billy Corette / Frenchtown, Mont. / Frenchtown HS / ATH / 6-2 / 220
Marques Dorsey / San Tan Valley, Ariz. / American Leadership Academy-Ironwood / DB / 6-0 / 170
Kyson Douglas / Puyallup, Wash. / Puyallup HS / RB / 5-8 / 200
Carson Eickstadt / Spokane, Wash. / Shadle Park HS / OL / 6-3 / 260
Mateo Garreffa / Aurora, Colo. / Cherokee Trail HS / LB / 6-2 / 200
Calvin Garmann / Red Lodge, Mont. / Red Lodge HS / WR / 6'5 / 185
Canaan Hays / Kennewick, Wash. / Kennewick HS / RB / 6-0 / 195
Taylor Higham / Herriman, Utah / Mountain Ridge HS / LB / 6-0 / 230
Josh Hoffman / Clarkston, Wash. / Clarkston HS / TE / 6'3 / 220
Jared Huff / Jerome, Idaho / Canyon Ridge HS / DL / 6-5 / 250
Tanner Larson / Richland, Wash. / Kennewick HS / TE / 6-6 / 230
Matthew Marcille / Helena, Mont. / Helena HS / OL / 6-1 / 250
Jack Maskrey / Riverside, Calif. / Ontario Christian HS / DL / 6-2 / 260
Michael Peck / Butte, Mont. / Butte Central HS / OL / 6'1 / 265
Kalani Reynolds / Meridian, Idaho / Meridian HS / DB / 6-1 / 160
Cael Sell / Winston, Mont. / Broadwater County HS / DL / 6-6 / 225
Will Taylor / Sheridan, Wyo. / Big Horn HS / OL / 5-11 / 290
Carter Vanek / Rathdrum, Idaho / Lakeland HS / OL / 6-3 / 285
Collin Warnick / Billings, Mont. / Billings West HS / DL-LB / 6-2 / 200