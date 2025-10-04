High School College More Sports Watch Now
CollegeFrontier Conference

Actions

Jarrett Wilson totals 5 touchdowns, No. 5 Montana Tech rolls past Dakota State

Jarrett Wilson Montana Tech
LUKE SHELTON/MTN SPORTS
Montana Tech quarterback Jarrett Wilson celebrates after catching a touchdown pass from Levi Torgerson during No. 5 Montana Tech's 49-21 win over Dakota State on Saturday.
Jarrett Wilson Montana Tech
Posted
and last updated

BUTTE — Montana Tech sophomore quarterback Jarrett Wilson put his versatility — something that was touted when he was tabbed as the Orediggers starting quarterback in fall camp — on full display Saturday at Bob Green Field.

The Polson product totaled five touchdowns — three passing, one rushing and one receiving off a trick play — to help propel No. 5 Tech to a 49-21 rout of Dakota State in the Frontier East opener for both teams.

The Orediggers, heading into this game with their best start to a season in program history at 5-0, won their conference opener in commanding fashion as they bolted to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and piled up 555 yards of total offense. They're now 6-0 overall, 1-0 in East play and have yet to trail an opponent at any point this season. The Trojans fell to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Jarrett Wilson totals 5 touchdowns, No. 5 Montana Tech rolls past Dakota State

Receiver Levi Torgerson also had another stellar game as he piled up 185 receiving yards and one touchdown pass, a 62-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Wilson with 6:51 left in the first quarter to give the Orediggers a 7-0 lead.

Tech then scored again with 3:40 left in the first as running back Nate Milanowski scored on a 75-yard burst down the right sideline. On Dakota State's next possession, Payton Gonser came down with an interception to setup the Orediggers final score of the first quarter — a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Wilson to Nick Michelotti.

Dakota State cut Tech's lead to 21-7 with 14:35 remaining in the second quarter off a direct snap goal-line plunge from defensive end Kacey Cauley before Tech scored again with 5:13 left as off a reverse jet sweep Torgerson tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Wilson.

Wilson added a 7-yard touchdown run with 11:01 left in the third quarter to expand Tech's lead to 35-7 before the Trojans reeled off 14 unanswered points to make it a 35-21 game. The Orediggers then scored two unanswered scores off a 6-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Wykece Johnson with 5:09 remaining in the fourth quarter and a 9-yard Christian Vetter rushing score just ouside of the 2-minute warning.

Tech will travel to MSU-Northern on Oct. 11 while Dakota State will travel to Dickinson State.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state