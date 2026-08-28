BUTTE — Reigning Frontier Conference champion Montana Tech opened its season with a runaway victory Thursday evening.

Quarterback Jarrett Wilson totaled four touchdowns — including a hat trick of rushing scores while rumbling for 101 yards — and the Orediggers defense pitched a shutout as No. 5 Tech stormed to a 48-0 victory over Ottawa (Ariz.) in the annual Copper Game at Bob Green Field.

It was the first meeting between the programs.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Jarrett Wilson totals 4 TDs, Montana Tech shuts out OUAZ 48-0 in Copper Game

The Orediggers opened the scoring a little over midway through the first quarter on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Manu Melo in the right corner of the end zone. Less than four minutes later, Wilson scored his first rushing touchdown on a 15-yard scamper to put his team up 14-0.

Casey Kautzman then tacked on a 32-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to put the Orediggers up 17 points at halftime.

In the opening seconds of the third quarter, Tech's Asher Feddes intercepted Rocco Koch at OUAZ's 30-yard line to set up Wilson's second rushing touchdown, this one from 6 yards out. Then with 10:32 left in the third, Wilson scored his final touchdown on the ground, a 26-yard sweep to the left pylon to give the Orediggers a commanding 34-0 lead.

Merek Mihelish added a pair of rushing touchdowns — of 9 and 47 yards — in the fourth quarter to complete the dominant win.

Montana Tech will now get set to host Carroll College on Sept. 5 while OUAZ will play at Wayland.

