Jamie Pickens leads Carroll women to win in tightly contested 'Scream Game'

HELENA — The No. 5-ranked Carroll College women's basketball team clashed with Stephens College (Mo.) on Thursday for its annual "Scream Game" at the PE Center. This was the first-ever matchup between the teams.

The Jamie Pickens-led Fighting Saints utilized the home crowd as nearly 3,200 local elementary and middle school students filled the gym on the way to a 62-50 victory.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Over 3,000 students from the Capital City area cheer on their Carroll College Fighting Saints

With high levels of noise to start the game, Carroll jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the opening quarter, but the visiting Stars seized on an early advantage due to a couple of speedy fouls from the 6-foot-2 Pickens.

Carroll hung on to a one point advantage after the first quarter and eventually stretched the lead to six, 29-23, heading into the halftime intermission.

In the fourth quarter, Willa Albrecht continued her strong play, broadening Carroll's lead with a tough lay-in as she would finish the game with 11 points.

The crowd's determined efforts helped push the Saints late as they secured their third victory of the season.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Carroll College's 2023 Champions of Character

Carroll shot 43% in the comfort of the home arena while Stephens College struggled from the field at 30%. Free throws also went in the favor of the Saints, who made 16of 17 from the line, with the Stars shooting well below their average at 9 for 16.

Carroll will be on the road to face the College of Idaho on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

