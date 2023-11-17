Jamie Pickens leads Carroll women to win in tightly contested 'Scream Game'

HELENA — The No. 5-ranked Carroll College women's basketball team clashed with Stephens College (Mo.) on Thursday for its annual "Scream Game" at the PE Center. This was the first-ever matchup between the teams.
The Jamie Pickens-led Fighting Saints utilized the home crowd as nearly 3,200 local elementary and middle school students filled the gym on the way to a 62-50 victory.
With high levels of noise to start the game, Carroll jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the opening quarter, but the visiting Stars seized on an early advantage due to a couple of speedy fouls from the 6-foot-2 Pickens.
Carroll hung on to a one point advantage after the first quarter and eventually stretched the lead to six, 29-23, heading into the halftime intermission.
In the fourth quarter, Willa Albrecht continued her strong play, broadening Carroll's lead with a tough lay-in as she would finish the game with 11 points.
The crowd's determined efforts helped push the Saints late as they secured their third victory of the season.
Carroll shot 43% in the comfort of the home arena while Stephens College struggled from the field at 30%. Free throws also went in the favor of the Saints, who made 16of 17 from the line, with the Stars shooting well below their average at 9 for 16.
Carroll will be on the road to face the College of Idaho on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.