J.C. Isakson returns to UM Western as head men's basketball coach

DILLON — A familiar face is returning to the Bulldog sidelines as Montana Western has named alumnus J.C. Isakson the next head coach of its men's basketball program.

"I'm excited to welcome J.C. back to Montana Western to lead the men's basketball program," said athletic director Michael Feuling. "His head coaching experience, familiarity with the Frontier Conference and clear vision for the program — now and in the future — make him an outstanding fit to guide Bulldog basketball forward."

Isakson spent the past eight years at the University of Providence, including five as an assistant with the men's and women's programs and the last three as head men's basketball coach. He also served two years as a graduate assistant at Montana State Billings and began his coaching career as an assistant at Montana Western from 2014 to 2016.

"We are incredibly honored for the opportunity to return to Dillon and Montana Western and be part of the rich tradition of Bulldog basketball," Isakson said.

"Words can't fully express the impact this community, university and athletic department have had on our lives, as both my wife and I are proud alumni. The privilege of serving as head men's basketball coach at Western is one we take very seriously, and we are committed to giving our all."

"I would like to thank Michael Feuling and the search committee for entrusting us with this responsibility. I also owe tremendous gratitude to Coach Keller for giving me my first opportunity to be a Bulldog, to the men's basketball alumni who have helped build this program — especially my former teammates - and to Coach Pat Jensen for his leadership over the past three years. We are coming home."

A 2013 graduate of Montana Western with a bachelor's degree in business administration, Isakson was a student-athlete for the Bulldogs men's basketball program. During his playing career, he helped lead Montana Western to three NAIA national tournament appearances and was part of the 2012 Frontier Conference regular-season co-championship team. He was also a two-time Frontier Conference all-academic team selection.