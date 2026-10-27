Historic 25-rebound game earns accolades for Rocky Mountain's Isabelle Heggem

BILLINGS — A historic performance earned Isabelle Heggem another Frontier Conference player of the week award.

During Rocky Mountain College's 59-58 victory over Lewis-Clark State last Saturday, Heggem pulled down a program-record 25 rebounds. The total broke the previous school mark of 21 rebounds set by Markaela Francis in 2019.

Of Heggem's rebounds, 10 were on the offensive glass. She also had 19 points, two assists and two blocked shots against L-C State. She finished the week at the Northwest Crossover Classic in Spokane, Wash., with averages of 16.5 points and 18.5 rebounds as the No. 12-ranked Battlin' Bears won twice to open the season.

On Tuesday, the junior forward from Winifred was named the Frontier's defensive player of the week. It was the 10th player of the week honor of her career. Heggem is the league's reigning defensive player of the year.

