Helena's Jaxan Lieberg to play hoops at Carroll, reversing Montana State football pledge

HELENA — Jaxan Lieberg of Helena High School has decided to play basketball at Carroll College rather than join the football team at Montana State, MTN Sports confirmed.

Lieberg, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior, originally signed with the football team at MSU as a wide receiver in February, but now will play on the hardwood in the Frontier Conference at his hometown college.

The Helena Independent Record and 406 Sports first reported Lieberg's decision Thursday.

During the 2024-25 regular season, Lieberg averaged 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game for the Bengals. He shot 50.4% from the floor and 40.5% from 3-point range. The Bengals took third place at the Class AA state tournament in Bozeman.

Lieberg will be joining Helena High teammate Tevin Wetzel on the basketball team at Carroll. Wetzel committed to play for the Fighting Saints last October.

Carroll, under first-year coach Dan Pearson went 15-15 overall and 9-6 in the Frontier Conference this past season.

