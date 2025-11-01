Halftime lead slips away as MSU-Northern falters at Dickinson State

DICKINSON, N.D. — Dickinson State scored four consecutive touchdowns in the second half to pull away from MSU-Northern 37-20 on Saturday at the Biesiot Activites Center.

Northern trailed 9-0 in the first quarter but scored twice in the second quarter to take a 14-9 advantage into the locker room at intermission. Ethan Maroni threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Mason Ahrins and Crawford Terry scored on a blocked put as the Lights went in front.

But in the third quarter the Blue Hawks took command. Jace Friesz threw touchdown passes to Jackson Whicker (28 yards) and Ty Dassinger (21 yards) as DSU jumped ahead 23-14. Hudson Grovom scored on a 3-yard rush and Dawson Zuroff raced to the end zone from 44 yards away as the Blue Hawks built a 37-14 lead.

MSU-Northern added to its point total late in the fourth on a 3-yard run by Maroni, who finished with 148 passing yards and 45 rushing yards to pace the Lights.

Friesz had 223 passing yards and finished with three touchdowns through the air. On the ground, Dickinson State piled up 261 yards.

MSU-Northern fell to 1-8 overall and 0-4 in the Frontier East division. The win for the Blue Hawks was their first in conference play, and they are now 3-6 overall and 1-4 in the league.