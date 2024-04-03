Ground broken on Carroll College's newly coined Valley Bank Field at Nelson Stadium

HELENA — Carroll College staff and invested parties broke ground on the newly coined Valley Bank Field at Nelson Stadium on Tuesday.

“It’s an investment in Carroll College. And it's an investment in Helena. And it's going to have a tremendous impact on the community of Helena, bringing people to Helena, bringing people to Carroll College. We're excited,” said the president of Carroll College, John Cech.

The $5 million renovation is replacing the natural-grass field with new synthetic turf. The stadium will also receive lighting for the first time. Carroll athletic director Charlie Gross said the new additions will allow football teams, soccer teams, intramural sports and more to utilize the field at all times in all weather conditions, not only for games but practice too.

The renovated field will also be used by local high school football teams like Helena High and Helena Capital.

“Whether it's athletic events or non-athletic events like concerts or graduations or community functions, the synthetic surface is an all-weather surface. So, whether it's raining, whether it's snowing, you can get it playable, you can get it usable. And, you know, it's supposed to last 10 years. So, it's not really going to wear out,” said Gross.

Valley Bank is a significant investor for the Nelson Stadium Enhancement Project, raising up to $2.5 million. Mark Anderson,president of Valley Bank, said it felt like a perfect partnership to make.

“We’re excited because it'll bring all kinds of different events to Helena and for us that's exciting,” said Anderson.

“So, the actual heavy construction began March 18. And the end date is sometime in early August. We have to be ready for the football season,” said Cech.