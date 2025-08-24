'Grit and toughness': Montana Tech volleyball looks to live up to top-20 ranking

BUTTE — Montana Tech's volleyball season opener at the Big Sky Challenge at the Butte Civic Center gave the Orediggers a glimpse at what they're capable of.

After winning the first set, No. 17 Tech was routed in the second by Campbellsville University 25-10. But the Orediggers rallied to win in five sets with several newcomers — like transfers Kennedy Oman and Talan Dodson — delivering big plays.

"There's a lot to be learned right now, there's so many new players contributing," Tech head coach Brian Solomon said after the match. "But I was happy to see the grit and toughness, and I felt that we competed really well."

"It's a great way to start," said senior Kinnidi Willmore, who led Tech in kills last season. "I think there's a lot of things we could do better for sure. I think it's a great way to learn from that and use that going forward."

Picked third in the Frontier Conference preseason poll, Tech (2-1) will head into this season with its sights set on advancing to the national tournament final site for the third straight season. The Orediggers concluded the 2024 campaign at 20-12 overall and 11-4 in league play, punching a ticket to Sioux City, Iowa, before going 0-2 in pool play.

The Orediggers had some key departures, including Olivia LaBeau who transferred to Montana as a graduate student, but do return Rhys Layton, who led Tech in assists last year.

Tech will play one final preseason tournament at the Cumberlands Invitational in Williamsburg, Ky., Aug. 29-30 before opening Frontier play at Mayville State on Sept. 5. The Orediggers will play their first home conference game against Montana Western on Sept. 10.

"We're certainly working at a high standard," said Solomon. "But this team has a lot to learn, so it's going to be about our learning curve and how quickly we can keep that moving forward."