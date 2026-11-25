BUTTE — For the third straight year, Montana Tech's football players aren't able to leave Butte for the Thanksgiving break. And that's just fine with them.

The Orediggers — fresh off a second straight Frontier Conference East championship and seeded No. 4 in the NAIA Football Championship Series — are coming off a bye week and will open the postseason with a second-round game against No. 17 Eastern Oregon on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bob Green Field.

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'Grateful to be here': Montana Tech set to open playoffs against Eastern Oregon

The Mountaineers — who defeated Midland (Neb.) in the first round of the playoffs — are a member of the Frontier Conference West division, and this will be the first meeting between the programs since the 2024 season. Tech won that game 45-22 on Sept. 21 in La Grande, Ore.

"We're very excited and humbled and grateful to be here," said Tech coach Kyle Samson. "But we expected to be here. That was a goal of ours, not just to make the playoffs but to win games in the playoffs and be successful. We've got a heck of an opponent coming up."

The Orediggers will carry a 10-1 record into the second-round game with Tech's lone loss coming to top-seeded College of Idaho. Eastern Oregon is at 9-2 with both losses also coming to the Yotes. The Mountaineers defeated Carroll College in the regular-season finale to secure an at-large bid.

Tech went 6-0 in divisional play for the second straight season to lock up back-to-back conference titles. The Orediggers outscored their opponents 145-30 during the final three games of the season and seem to be peaking at the right time.

"I think we're really clicking," said senior wide receiver Levi Torgerson. "I think we're finally getting back to full health, so we're full strength on offense. We've got guys on the outside, we've got weapon that we can go to. So I think versatility is a big part of our offense."

The Orediggers will be looking to make a return trip to the quarterfinals after a victory over Carroll College in the second round last season. A win over EOU would open the door for a lot of possible opponents coming to Butte, but this team is dialed in and simply focused on their meeting with the Mountaineers on Saturday.

"No one's thinking about next week," said senior defensive back Christian Hansen. "Everyone's just taking each day one day at a time. Just focusing on being where our feet are."