Grace Metcalf finishes strong; Rocky women's golf places 13th at NAIA tournament

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Led by top-40 finishes by Grace Metcalf, Isabella Downing and Tyla Potgieter, No. 25-ranked Rocky Mountain College finished 13th overall at the NAIA women's golf championships.

Metcalf turned in her best round of the tournament on the final day, shooting 2-under-par 70 to finish with a 15-over 303 (80, 74, 79, 70) to place 20th overall. Her final day featured five birdies, including a stretch of four birdies on holes 6 through 10 that helped her jump 25 places individually over the final day.

Downing rounded out her senior season with a 30th-place finish overall, finishing the tournament with a total score of 18-over-par 306 (80, 73, 73, 80).

Potgieter finished 40th overall, totaling a score of 21-over-par 309 (75, 77, 78, 79). Her steady pace and strong first round despite rainy conditions helped propel the Battlin’ Bears past the cut line after the first two rounds.

Freshmen Alivia Webinger and Kirsten Smith tagged in for the Battlin’ Bears on the final day, as Webinger shot 13-over-par 80 during round four and Smith shot 16-over-par 88.

Webinger finished with a total score of 31-over-par 247 (82, 80, 85) after playing the first, third, and fourth rounds. Smith scored 25-over-par 169 (81, 88) after playing the second and fourth rounds. Kadence Fischer also totaled a score of 38-over-par 254 (86, 82, 86) after playing the tournament's first three rounds.

Rocky finished with a team score of 94-over-par 1,246 (317, 305, 310, 314), a new program record for the lowest 72-hole total. University of British Columbia won the team title with a total score of 17-over-par 1,169, led by Jessica Ng winning the individual title.