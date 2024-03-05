Glendive native Madison Wahl among Montana All-Americans at NAIA indoor track championships

BROOKINGS, S.D. — In addition to Kaitlyn McColly's national pentathlon championship, three other Montana athletes earned All-American honors at the NAIA indoor track and field championships Saturday.

Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College placed fourth in the men's 3,000-meter run; Madison Wahl, a Glendive native competing at Dickinson State, was fifth in the women's pole vault; and Montana Tech's Nicolo Lancini finished eighth in the men's triple jump.

Wilson, a senior from Box Elder, S.D., recorded a time of 8:20.04 to earn his ninth career All-American honor for the Battlin' Bears. It's his third consecutive season with an All-American finish in the 3,000. Youssef Assloug of Cumberlands (Ky.) placed first in the 3,000 with a time of 8:18.60.

Wahl, a junior, cleared 3.77 meters (12 feet, 4.5 inches) before missing her three attempts at 3.82 meters (12 feet, 6.25 inches). Evelyn Dolce of Indiana Tech won the women's pole vault at 3.87 meters (12 feet, 8.25 inches).

Lancini, a freshman from Italy, jumped a personal-best 14.82 meters (49 feet, 7.5 inches) in the triple jump. Seth Alexander of Xavier University of Louisiana won the triple jump with a mark of 15.42 meters (50 feet, 7.25 inches).

The NAIA indoor track and field championships were Feb. 29 through March 2. The top eight finishers in each event were named All-Americans. Cumberlands (Ky.) won the men's team title, and Indiana Tech won the women's team title.