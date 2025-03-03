Frontier men: Rocky holds on, Carroll uses second-half surge to advance to semifinals

GREAT FALLS — The 2025 Frontier Conference basketball tournament continued Sunday night at the Four Seasons Arena with two men's quarterfinals, as fourth-seeded Montana Western faced No. 5 Rocky, and the third-ranked Saints of Carroll College played No. 6 MSU-Northern.

The Battlin' Bears survived a second-half comeback from the Bulldogs to hang on for an 88-86 win. Western missed a game-winning 3-point attempt at the buzzer. In the next game, it was the Saints that surged in the second half to secure a 72-60 win.

All five starters scored in double figures for Rocky, and Omari Nesbit led the way with 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Royce Robinson followed closely behind with 16 of his own, helping the Battlin' Bears shoot 52.6% from the field in the win.

Isaiah Crane was the spark the Saints needed, dropping in 25 points which included shooting a near-perfect 7 of 8 in the first half. Crane finished 11 for 16 and helped Carroll shoot 58.3% as a team.

Rocky will next play No. 1 seed Montana Tech in the semifinals Monday at 7 p.m., and Carroll earns a date with second-seeded Providence in the ensuing semi.

For highlights, view the above video player.

