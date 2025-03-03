Watch Now
CollegeFrontier Conference

Actions

Frontier men: Rocky holds on, Carroll uses second-half surge to advance to semifinals

Jesse Owens
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — The 2025 Frontier Conference basketball tournament continued Sunday night at the Four Seasons Arena with two men's quarterfinals, as fourth-seeded Montana Western faced No. 5 Rocky, and the third-ranked Saints of Carroll College played No. 6 MSU-Northern.

The Battlin' Bears survived a second-half comeback from the Bulldogs to hang on for an 88-86 win. Western missed a game-winning 3-point attempt at the buzzer. In the next game, it was the Saints that surged in the second half to secure a 72-60 win.

All five starters scored in double figures for Rocky, and Omari Nesbit led the way with 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Royce Robinson followed closely behind with 16 of his own, helping the Battlin' Bears shoot 52.6% from the field in the win.

Isaiah Crane was the spark the Saints needed, dropping in 25 points which included shooting a near-perfect 7 of 8 in the first half. Crane finished 11 for 16 and helped Carroll shoot 58.3% as a team.

Rocky will next play No. 1 seed Montana Tech in the semifinals Monday at 7 p.m., and Carroll earns a date with second-seeded Providence in the ensuing semi.

For highlights, view the above video player.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state