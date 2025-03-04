Frontier men: Montana Tech, Providence grab wins to set up Tuesday's championship

GREAT FALLS — The Frontier Conference basketball tournament's men's semifinals capped off the night at the Four Seasons Arena on Monday, with games featuring top-seeded and nationally ranked No. 21 Montana Tech facing fifth-seed Rocky, and No. 2 Providence clashing with three-seed Carroll.

Tech's quest for a four-peat at the tournament started on the best note it could, getting out to a 22-point half time lead. But even though the Orediggers held the advantage, Rocky battled back and made it as close as three points in the second half.

Lewistown native Royce Robinson (24 points) and Billings product Jesse Owens (20 points) did all they could to try and propel the Bears to the win, but Montana Tech held on 82-73.

The Orediggers featured scoring by committee in the contest, with all four starters reaching double figures. Karson Peffer led the way with 18. As a team, Tech shot 50% from distance in the win.

Next it was the Argos and Saints, and after a back-and-forth start to the first half Providence was able to give itself a nine-point cushion into the break. That lead would grow to as much as 15 in the second stanza, but similar to the women's game from earlier Monday the Saints fought back.

Carroll was able to close the gap to as little as three points down the stretch, but Providence held on for a 74-70 win.

The combo of Jamil Bowles (21 points, six rebounds, seven assists) and Antoine Boyd Jr. (18 points) were the difference in the win.

Montana Tech will face Providence for the Frontier title — a rematch of the game which determined the regular-season champion — Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. for an automatic berth in to the NAIA national tournament.

For highlights, view the above video player.

