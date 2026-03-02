High School College More Sports Watch Now
Frontier Conference women: Top seeds Dakota State, Montana Tech to title game

Montana Tech women's basketball
Gary Marshall / Frontier Conference
Montana Tech celebrates a 78-74 victory over Montana Western in the semifinal round of the Frontier Conference women's basketball tournament on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at the Butte Civic Center.
Montana Tech women's basketball
BUTTE — The Frontier Conference women's tournament championship is set.

In the second semifinal on Sunday at the Butte Civic Center, the No. 2-seeded Montana Tech women built a 14-point halftime lead then outlasted sixth-seeded Montana Western 78-74 to advance to the title game for the first time since 1983.

The Orediggers (24-4) were led by 18 points apiece from Halle Haber and Brooke Badovinac and 15 from Hadley Humpherys.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

The Bulldogs, who concluded the season at 13-13 under first-year coach Ryan Sullivan, got 18 points from Bailee Sayler, 15 from Isabella Lund, 13 from Ava Bellach and 11 from Tavya Phillips.

In the earlier semifinal, top-seeded Dakota State (S.D.) got a 26-point outing from league MVP Tabor Teel for a 73-57 victory over fifth-seeded MSU-Northern. DSU rallied out of a 16-13 deficit after the first quarter to take a 32-22 lead into halftime.

The Trojans (26-4) also got 17 points from Ella Carstensen and 16 from Bria Wasmund.

The Skylights, who committed 26 turnovers to DSU's 12, conclude their season at 17-12. Lauren Gunn paced Northern with 16 points and Ciera Asigave added 14. The Skylights upset fourth-seeded Rocky Mountain College 82-74 in the quarterfinals.

The women's championship is set to tip off at 5 p.m. on Monday.

