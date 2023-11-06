Frontier Conference volleyball tournament set; Montana Tech top seed

HELENA — Montana Tech is the No. 1 seed for the Frontier Conference volleyball tournament, which tips off Friday at the University of Providence in Great Falls.

The Orediggers and second-seeded Providence will get first-round byes in the tournament. No. 4 Montana Western plays No. 5 MSU-Northern in the first round to start the tournament at 11 a.m. Friday. That match is followed by No. 3 Rocky Mountain playing No. 6 Carroll at 1 p.m.

The semifinals are scheduled for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, with the winners of those two matches meeting for the championship at 2 p.m. Saturday.

All five matches of the tournament will be streamed on the Providence Athletics YouTube page.

Tech finished the regular season with an 8-2 mark in Frontier Conference play to win the regular-season championship and earn the top seed for the tournament for the second consecutive season. The Orediggers (22-4 overall) were the No. 10-ranked team in the latest NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Rating, which was released Oct. 25.