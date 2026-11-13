Frontier Conference volleyball tournament semifinal matchups set

HELENA — The Frontier Conference volleyball tournament opened Thursday at Carroll College, with four teams advancing to Friday's semifinals.

Bellevue (Neb.) defeated Dickinson State (N.D.), while Montana Western knocked off Providence to set up a semifinal matchup between the two teams.

Montana Tech also advanced with a win over Bismarck State, while Carroll College swept Dakota State (S.D.) to claim the final semifinal spot.

Friday's matchups feature Bellevue against Montana Western at 5 p.m., then Carroll College taking on Montana Tech at 7:30 p.m. Both matches will be played at Carroll's PE Center.

The tournament championship is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.

Two automatic bids to the NAIA national tournament are available to the Frontier Conference. Bellevue already secured the first by winning the regular-season title. The tournament champion will earn the second bid, unless Bellevue wins, in which case the runner-up will advance to nationals.