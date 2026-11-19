HELENA — The Frontier Conference announced its 2026 football West division all-conference teams and postseason awards on Thursday, recognizing the league's top performers following the conclusion of the regular season.

College of Idaho led the West eivision with 13 first-team all-conference selections, including six on offense and seven on defense.

College of Idaho highlighted the postseason awards as senior quarterback Caden Young was named the Frontier Conference West division player of the year. Young also earned first-team all-conference recognition at quarterback.

Carroll College senior quarterback Kaden Huot was selected as the West Division offensive player of the year, while College of Idaho junior defensive back Trey Jorgensen received defensive player of the year honors.

Carroll senior offensive lineman Ben Larsen was named the West division offensive lineman of the year, while teammate Antonio Basterrechea earned long snapper of the year honors.

College of Idaho head coach Mike Moroski was named the West division coach of the year. Eastern Oregon's Miguel Avina received the West division assistant coach of the year award.

Below is the complete list of the 2026 Frontier Conference football All-Wast division honors:

All-Frontier Conference West division

AWARDS

Player of the year: Caden Young, College of Idaho

Offensive player of the year: Kaden Huot, Carroll

Defensive player of the year: Trey Jorgensen, College of Idaho

Offensive lineman of the year: Ben Larson, Carroll

Long snapper of the year: Antonio Basterrechea, Carroll

Coach of the year: Mike Moroski, College of Idaho

Assistant coach of the year: Miguel Avina, Eastern Oregon

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Caden Young, College of Idaho

RB: Rylie Byington, College of Idaho

RB: Fresh Ison, Southern Oregon

OL: Ben Larson, Carroll

OL: Carson Darby, College of Idaho

OL: Liam Hays, College of Idaho

OL: Kyler Stein, College of Idaho

OL: Nolan Kim, Simpson (Calif.)

TE: Ty Wilkinson, Carroll

WR: Travis Marieiro, College of Idaho

WR: Coby Tanioka, Eastern Oregon

WR: Eli Nourse, Montana Western

Defense

DL: Henry Gross, Carroll

DL: Tucker French, College of Idaho

DL: Sam Lowings, College of Idaho

DL: Makani Manuwai, College of Idaho

LB: Gage Norslien, Carroll

LB: Eli Aby, Carroll

LB: Elton Saole-Su'e, College of Idaho

LB: Nehemiah Medrano, Eastern Oregon

DB: Kolbe Coey, Carroll

DB: Trey Jorgensen, College of Idaho

DB: Aleki Noyes, College of Idaho

DB: Tanner Steele, College of Idaho

Special teams

PK: Maclain Burckley, Montana Western

P: Maclain Burckley, Montana Western

Specialist: Coby Tanioka, Eastern Oregon

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB: Kaden Huot, Carroll

QB: Ya'j Vance, Simpson (Calif.)

RB: Malakai Nutter, Eastern Oregon

RB: D'ante Benjamin, Simpson (Calif.)

OL: Ryan Fehr, Carroll

OL: Max Larson, College of Idaho

OL: Camden Taylor, Eastern Oregon

OL: Sione Heimuli, Western Western

OL: Karson Seaman, Simpson (Calif.)

TE: Preston Chamberlin, College of Idaho

WR: Tyler Creswick, Eastern Oregon

WR: Dylan Shipley, Eastern Oregon

WR: Ivan Huerta, Simpson (Calif.)

Defense

DL: Bridger Fleming, Carroll

DL: Bryson Kievit, Southern Oregon

DL: Caden McGowan, Southern Oregon

LB: Marcus Evans, Carroll

LB: Kessler Fjellman, College of Idaho

LB: Cole Martin, Eastern Oregon

LB: Raiden House, Southern Oregon

DB: Chase Brown, College of Idaho

DB: Payton Howe, Eastern Oregon

DB: Connor Dunlea, Montana Western

DB: Antonio Vasquez Williams, Southern Oregon

Special teams

PK: Josh Horn, College of Idaho

P: Lukas Hall, Arizona Christian

Specialists: Trezell Patterson, College of Idaho; Eli Nourse, Montana Western

HONORABLE MENTION

Arizona Christian

Max McDowell – DL

Carroll

Eddie Ballanco – K

Connor Sullivan – Specialist

Carson Eickstadt – OL

College of Idaho

Wyatt Vining – DL

Willie White – LB

Ryken EchoHawk – RB

Tari Hart – OL

Trezell Patterson – WR

Eastern Oregon

Ethan Cutler – P

Deacon Pace – OL

Montana Western

Dylan Christman – OL

Seth Shook – WR

Simpson (Calif.)

Caleb Utter – LB

Will Weathington – DB