HELENA — The Frontier Conference announced its 2026 football West division all-conference teams and postseason awards on Thursday, recognizing the league's top performers following the conclusion of the regular season.
College of Idaho led the West eivision with 13 first-team all-conference selections, including six on offense and seven on defense.
College of Idaho highlighted the postseason awards as senior quarterback Caden Young was named the Frontier Conference West division player of the year. Young also earned first-team all-conference recognition at quarterback.
Carroll College senior quarterback Kaden Huot was selected as the West Division offensive player of the year, while College of Idaho junior defensive back Trey Jorgensen received defensive player of the year honors.
Carroll senior offensive lineman Ben Larsen was named the West division offensive lineman of the year, while teammate Antonio Basterrechea earned long snapper of the year honors.
College of Idaho head coach Mike Moroski was named the West division coach of the year. Eastern Oregon's Miguel Avina received the West division assistant coach of the year award.
Below is the complete list of the 2026 Frontier Conference football All-Wast division honors:
All-Frontier Conference West division
AWARDS
Player of the year: Caden Young, College of Idaho
Offensive player of the year: Kaden Huot, Carroll
Defensive player of the year: Trey Jorgensen, College of Idaho
Offensive lineman of the year: Ben Larson, Carroll
Long snapper of the year: Antonio Basterrechea, Carroll
Coach of the year: Mike Moroski, College of Idaho
Assistant coach of the year: Miguel Avina, Eastern Oregon
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Caden Young, College of Idaho
RB: Rylie Byington, College of Idaho
RB: Fresh Ison, Southern Oregon
OL: Ben Larson, Carroll
OL: Carson Darby, College of Idaho
OL: Liam Hays, College of Idaho
OL: Kyler Stein, College of Idaho
OL: Nolan Kim, Simpson (Calif.)
TE: Ty Wilkinson, Carroll
WR: Travis Marieiro, College of Idaho
WR: Coby Tanioka, Eastern Oregon
WR: Eli Nourse, Montana Western
Defense
DL: Henry Gross, Carroll
DL: Tucker French, College of Idaho
DL: Sam Lowings, College of Idaho
DL: Makani Manuwai, College of Idaho
LB: Gage Norslien, Carroll
LB: Eli Aby, Carroll
LB: Elton Saole-Su'e, College of Idaho
LB: Nehemiah Medrano, Eastern Oregon
DB: Kolbe Coey, Carroll
DB: Trey Jorgensen, College of Idaho
DB: Aleki Noyes, College of Idaho
DB: Tanner Steele, College of Idaho
Special teams
PK: Maclain Burckley, Montana Western
P: Maclain Burckley, Montana Western
Specialist: Coby Tanioka, Eastern Oregon
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB: Kaden Huot, Carroll
QB: Ya'j Vance, Simpson (Calif.)
RB: Malakai Nutter, Eastern Oregon
RB: D'ante Benjamin, Simpson (Calif.)
OL: Ryan Fehr, Carroll
OL: Max Larson, College of Idaho
OL: Camden Taylor, Eastern Oregon
OL: Sione Heimuli, Western Western
OL: Karson Seaman, Simpson (Calif.)
TE: Preston Chamberlin, College of Idaho
WR: Tyler Creswick, Eastern Oregon
WR: Dylan Shipley, Eastern Oregon
WR: Ivan Huerta, Simpson (Calif.)
Defense
DL: Bridger Fleming, Carroll
DL: Bryson Kievit, Southern Oregon
DL: Caden McGowan, Southern Oregon
LB: Marcus Evans, Carroll
LB: Kessler Fjellman, College of Idaho
LB: Cole Martin, Eastern Oregon
LB: Raiden House, Southern Oregon
DB: Chase Brown, College of Idaho
DB: Payton Howe, Eastern Oregon
DB: Connor Dunlea, Montana Western
DB: Antonio Vasquez Williams, Southern Oregon
Special teams
PK: Josh Horn, College of Idaho
P: Lukas Hall, Arizona Christian
Specialists: Trezell Patterson, College of Idaho; Eli Nourse, Montana Western
HONORABLE MENTION
Arizona Christian
Max McDowell – DL
Carroll
Eddie Ballanco – K
Connor Sullivan – Specialist
Carson Eickstadt – OL
College of Idaho
Wyatt Vining – DL
Willie White – LB
Ryken EchoHawk – RB
Tari Hart – OL
Trezell Patterson – WR
Eastern Oregon
Ethan Cutler – P
Deacon Pace – OL
Montana Western
Dylan Christman – OL
Seth Shook – WR
Simpson (Calif.)
Caleb Utter – LB
Will Weathington – DB
Southern Oregon
Josue Santos – DL
Brandon Dominguez – DL
Jojo Czyz – LB
Jack Banta – OL
Dawson Douglas – WR