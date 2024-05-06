Frontier Conference track and field championships: Montana Tech sweeps team titles

BUTTE — The Montana Tech men's and women's outdoor track and field programs secured back-to-back championships on Monday.

The Oredigger men stormed to a consecutive team victory with 301.5 points on the final day of the Frontier Conference championships at Memorial Stadium while the Tech women secured a second-straight team crown with 221 points.

The Carroll College men finished in second place (171 points), Rocky Mountain College took third (83.5), Providence was fourth (80) and Montana Western fifth (36). In the women's standings, Carroll was second (173.5 points), Rocky was third (152), Providence came in fourth (114.3) and Western fifth (3).

The Tech men extended their margin of victory with a 1-2-3 finish in the 400 with freshman Adam Schrader winning the event in 51.02 seconds. Schrader also won the 400 hurdles in 55.42 seconds while Morgan McClernan took first in the 110 hurdles (15.25).

Cade Van Vleet won the discus (157-02) and shot put (55-05¾) and the Orediggers also finished in the top three spots in that event.

The Oredigger women got a boost from junior Abby Clark, who won the high jump (5-5) and 200 (26.66) on Monday. Tech took the top two spots in the 5k with Alyssa Plant getting the win in 19:22.06. Kamryn Comba won the 800 in 2:23.79.

For full results from the final day of the Frontier championships, click here. The NAIA outdoor track and field championships are May 22-24 in Marion, Indiana.