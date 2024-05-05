Frontier Conference track and field championships: Montana Tech men, women lead after Day 1

BUTTE — The Montana Tech men's and women's track and field teams are in position to repeat as conference champs.

At the end of the first day of the Frontier Conference track and field championships at Memorial Stadium, the Oredigger men were atop the leaderboard with 109 points while the Tech women were in first with 97 points.

The Oredigger women got a first-place finish in the 10k from sophomore Alyssa Jany who clocked a winning time of 39:51.83. Tech also got a win from junior Abby Clark in the long jump as she defended her conference title with a mark of 19-1¼.

The Carroll men were in second place (102.5 points), Rocky Mountain in third (50.5), Providence in fourth (29) and Montana Western fifth (12). The Carroll women finished the day in second place (76), Rocky in third (67) and Providence in fourth (53).

The Tech men got a winning effort from sophomore Cade VanVleet in the hammer throw, who defended his conference title with a toss of 182-09. The Oredigger men also finished in first and second place in the long jump late in the afternoon to move past Carroll in the team standings. Nicolo Lancini won the event (21-08.25) and Drake Schlachter took second (21-08).

Tech also swept the 400-meter relays with the men winning in 42.23 and the women in 49.34. The Oredigger men were the defending champions in that event.

The only other successful title defense on Sunday was by Providence senior Allyson Conner, who won the hammer throw for the second straight season with a toss of 175 feet.

The Rocky women finished 1-2-3 in the 1,500, with freshman Taylen Stinson winning in 4:58.19. The Carroll men also went 1-2-3 in the 1,500 and Brycen Gardner took first in 4:00.01.

For full results from Day 1 of the Frontier Conference track and field championships, click here. The meet concludes Monday at Memorial Stadium.