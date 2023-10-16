Frontier Conference notebook: Montana Tech volleyball, Rocky Mountain cross country continue strong seasons

The fall sports seasons are quickly winding down with the postseason just around the corner.

The Montana Tech volleyball team continued its strong season with three non-conference wins last week; Rocky Mountain College's men's and women's cross country teams competed well at the Lewis-Clark Invitational; and the Carroll College women's soccer team bounced back from its first loss of the season. Those headlines and more lead this week's Frontier Conference notebook.

Volleyball

Montana Tech won three matches at the Marvel Classic in Bellevue, Neb., last week, sweeping Grand View and defeating Bellevue and Dakota State in four sets each. On Monday, the Orediggers swept the Frontier Conference volleyball player of the week awards.

Maureen Jessop, an outside hitter from Corvallis, was named the attacker of the week. She averaged 4.18 kills per set while hitting .330 in Tech's three wins. Olivia LaBeau, a Billings native, is the defender of the week. She had 19 blocks in the three matches. And Ryhs Layton, a freshman from Idaho, is the setter of the week after averaging 7.64 assists per set.

Last week:

Montana Tech def. Grand View 25-14, 25-20, 25-19

Montana Tech def. Bellevue 28-26, 16-25, 25-22, 25-21

Montana Tech def. Dakota State 25-11, 25-27, 25-18, 25-20

Rocky Mountain def. St. Francis 25-21, 25-20, 25-20

Rocky Mountain def. Waldorf 25-18, 25-14, 25-22

Viterbo def. Rocky Mountain 25-17, 25-19, 25-23

Up next:

MSU-Northern at Montana Western, 7 p.m. Friday

Providence at Montana Tech, 7 p.m. Friday

Rocky Mountain at Carroll, 7 p.m. Friday

Golf

Rocky Mountain College's men's and women's golf teams lost to crosstown rival MSU Billings in a three-day match play event last week. Rocky Mountain and MSUB have an annual rival series in which they compete for the Mike Grob Cup and Leslie Spalding Cup.

The Yellowjacket men defeated the Battlin' Bears 13-7 to win the Mike Grob Cup, while the MSUB women carded an 8.5-7.5 win to claim the Leslie Spalding Cup. Read more.

Up next:

Rocky Mountain and Montana Tech will be in action at the Yellowjacket Fall Invitational at Lake Hills Golf Course in Billings Oct. 16-17.

Cross country

The Providence and Rocky Mountain College cross country teams compete at the Lewis-Clark Invitational in Lewiston, Idaho, on Saturday.

Jackson Wilson placed second individually to pace the Rocky men to an eighth-place team finish. Wilson, who was named the NAIA men's cross country runner of the week last week, finished Saturday's 8K race in 23 minutes, 55 seconds, just behind the 23:54 mark of first-place finisher Robert Swoboda of Corban. View the complete men's results.

The Rocky women placed sixth as a team behind a strong race by Jayden Woodland. The sophomore from Three Forks ran a person-best time of 18:21 to place 29th on the individual leaderboard. View the complete women's results.

Wilson and Woodland were named the Frontier Conference runners of the week on Monday.

Up next:

Montana Western's runners will compete at the John Elders Titan Invite in Fullerton, Calif., on Oct. 20, and the Carroll, Rocky Mountain and Montana Tech cross country teams are set to run at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Oct. 21.

Football

After helping Montana Western to a 27-20 win over Rocky Mountain College last week, defensive lineman Tanner Harrell was named the Frontier Conference defensive player of the week on Monday.

Harrell recorded six tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles-for-loss against the Battlin' Bears. The Shepherd High School graduate now has 37.5 career tackles-for-loss, the most in Western program history.

Andy Peters and Caden Cobb of College of Idaho were named the offensive and special teams players of the week, respectively, after the Yotes defeated MSU-Northern 59-0 last week.

Last week:

Carroll 14, Eastern Oregon 6

College of Idaho 59, MSU-Northern 0

Montana Western 27, Rocky Mountain 20

Up next:

College of Idaho at Carroll, noon Saturday

Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m. Saturday

Southern Oregon at MSU-Northern, 1 p.m. Saturday

Montana Western at Arizona Christian, 8 p.m. Saturday

Soccer (Cascade Collegiate Conference)

The Carroll College women's soccer team got back on track with a 1-0 win over Oregon Tech on Friday and a 1-1 draw with Southern Oregon on Saturday.

Emily Funseth scored the lone goal in the Fighting Saints' win over Oregon Tech, and Deanna Lord netted Carroll's goal against Southern Oregon.

Carroll is now 9-1-3 overall on the season with a 6-1-2 mark in Cascade Collegiate Conference play and has clinched a berth in the conference tournament. The Fighting Saints are tied with Corban for second place in the CCC standings with 20 points. College of Idaho (8-0-0 in CCC play) is first with 24 points.

Last week:

Men

Carroll 2, Oregon Tech 2

Northwest University 2, Rocky Mountain 1

Oregon Tech 6, Providence 0

Rocky Mountain 1, Evergreen State 1

Southern Oregon 1, Carroll 0

Southern Oregon 1, Providence 0

Women

Carroll 1, Oregon Tech 0

Carroll 1, Southern Oregon 1

Evergreen State 2, Rocky Mountain 1

Northwest University 2, Rocky Mountain 1

Oregon Tech 1, Providence 0

Southern Oregon 4, Providence 0

Up next:

Men

Rocky Mountain at Multnomah, 1 p.m. Friday

Carroll at Evergreen State, 1:30 p.m. Friday

Providence at Northwest University, 1:30 p.m. Friday

Carroll at Northwest University, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Providnece at Evergreen State, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Rocky Mountain at Warner Pacific, 1 p.m. Sunday

Women

Rocky Mountain at Multnomah, 3 p.m. Friday

Carroll at Evergreen State, 4 p.m. Friday

Providence at Northwest University, 4 p.m. Friday

Carroll at Northwest University, 4 p.m. Saturday

Providence at Evergreen State, 4 p.m. Saturday

Rocky Mountain at Warner Pacific, 3 p.m. Sunday