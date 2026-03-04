Frontier Conference champions Rocky Mountain College men, Montana Tech women headline all-tournament teams

BUTTE — The Frontier Conference on Wednesday announced the all-tournament teams for its men's and women's basketball postseason tournaments.

Rocky Mountain College won the men's tournament, and had two players — senior guard Omari Nesbit and sophomore guard/forward Royce Robinson — selected for the all-tournament team. In three games at the tourney, Nesbit averaged 22 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He hit a miraculous 70-foot buzzer beater to help the Battlin' Bears to a 76-75 win over Montana Tech in the semifinal round.

Robinson, a Lewistown product, averaged 19.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the tournament. He had 29 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots in Rocky's thrilling 79-77 overtime win over MSU-Northern in the championship game.

Montana Tech won the women's tournament, rallying for a 76-72 win over top-seeded Dakota State (S.D.) in the championship game. Brooke Badovinac and Liv Wangerin were all-tournament selections for the Orediggers.

Badovinac, a sophomore guard/forward from Butte, averaged 13.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game during the tournament. She scored 21 points and 10 rebounds in the championship, and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining.

Wangerin, a senior from Plentywood, averaged 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in the tourney. She had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds in the Orediggers' 60-57 quarterfinal win over Providence.

The complete men's and women's all-tournament teams are below.

Frontier Conference basketball all-tournament teams

Men



# Name Pos. Ht. Yr. School Hometown 12 Omari Nesbit G 6-1 Sr. Rocky Mountain Sacramento, Calif. 50 Royce Robinson G/F 6-5 R-So. Rocky Mountain Lewistown 20 Luke Holecek F 6-4 Jr. MSU-Northern Spokane, Wash. 12 Asher Williams G 6-6 Fr. Montana Tech Bonners Feery, Idaho 3 Austin Ramos G 6-2 Jr. MSU-Northern Meridian, Idaho

Women

