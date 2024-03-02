Frontier Conference: Carroll, Providence women to meet for title

GREAT FALLS — Carroll and Providence each won by double digits Friday at Four Seasons Arena to advance to the championship game of the Frontier Conference women's basketball tournament.

The top-seeded Fighting Saints held off Rocky Mountain for a 65-50 win, while Providence separated from Montana Western for a 79-68 win.

Carroll and Providence will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Carroll 65, Rocky Mountain 50

Carroll used a 25-point third quarter to blow open a two-point game en route to a 65-50 win over Rocky Mountain in the semifinal round Friday.

The Fighting Saints led just 24-22 at halftime but outscored the Battlin' Bears 25-17 in the third quarter and 16-11 in the fourth. Carroll's presumptive Frontier Conference player of the year, Jamie Pickens, had 30 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Kyndall Keller added 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Saints.

Rocky was led by Gracee Lekvold with 15 points and Iliana Moran with 14.

Providence 79, Montana Western 68

Dante Williams/MTN Sports Providence's Ashlee Maldonado (12) looks to pass against Montana Western in the semifinal round of the Frontier Conference women's basketball tournament at Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls on March 1, 2024.

Keanna Salave'a and Monique Carter both recorded double-doubles for Providence, helping the Arogs to their 79-69 win over Montana Western in Friday's semifinal round.

Salave'a had 20 points and 13 rebounds, including six offensive, as the Argos had a 38-22 rebounding advantage, which helped Providence to 13 second-chance points (compared to five for Western) and 28 points in the paint (compared to 20 for Western).

Carter had 10 points and 10 assists, as Providence made 28 of 55 field goals in the game. Argos Ashlee Maldonado (19 points, eight rebounds) and Maddy Dixon (19 rebounds, seven rebounds) also had big games in the win.

Jordan Sweeney had 26 points and five assists to lead Western, which also got 14 points from Joelnell Momberg and 10 from Shainy Mack.