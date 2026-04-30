Frontier Conference announces softball honors, postseason tournament begins Thursday

DICKINSON, N.D. — The Frontier Conference announced its inaugural 2026 softball all-conference teams, Gold Glove team and postseason awards Wednesday evening. The awards recognition was held at the Buck Auditorium in Kleinfelter Hall on the campus of Dickinson State.

The Frontier softball all-conference Teams, Gold Glove team and postseason awards were voted by the league coaches. The 2026 Frontier all-conference teams consist of 30 recipients, 20 athletes on the first team and 10 athletes on the second team. The Champions of Character recipients and the inaugural Grit Award were also announced.

Dickinson State has a total of eight individuals on the all-conference teams, six recipients on the first team.

There is a recipient from each of the eight Frontier Conference schools listed on the first team.

The Frontier Conference also announced its nine-member Gold Glove team for displaying outstanding defensive performance.

In the Frontier Conference postseason awards, Hope Fath of Dickinson State was selected as the pitcher of the year. Her teammate, Brooke Lijewski, was chosen as the player of the year. Marguerite Brown of Bellevue (Neb.) was voted as the newcomer of the year. Aleana Aionaaka of Providence was named the freshman of the year.

Kristen Fleury of Dickinson State was voted as the Pepsi Frontier Conference coach of the year, guiding the squad to the league title by ending the conference schedule on a 20-game winning streak. Fleury reached a milestone earlier this month where she collected her 500th career coaching victory after their road victory at Bismarck State (N.D.).

The 2026 Frontier softball postseason tournament begins Thursday at 10 a.m. Mountain Time. All eight teams will play one game Thursday and continue Friday and Saturday with loser-out and winner’s bracket games.

The conference tournament is being held at Bravera Field on Sanford Sports Complex in Dickinson. The championship game is set for Sunday at 12 p.m. (MT), with the second championship, if needed, to follow.

Below are the complete listings of all all-conference team selections, postseason awards and Gold Glove team.

2026 Frontier Conference softball all-conference first team



Position Name Year School Hometown P Hope Fath Senior Dickinson State (N.D.) Dickinson, N.D. P Carly Bertolini Freshman Bellevue (Neb.) Papillion, Neb. P Reagan King Freshman Dickinson State (N.D.) Visalia, Calif. C Brooke Lijewski Senior Dickinson State (N.D.) Casper, Wyo. C Marguerite Brown Junior Bellevue (Neb.) Chatman, Ontario INF Tehneson Ehnes Junior Providence (Mont.) Great Falls, Mont. INF Kennadi Stone Junior Valley City State (N.D.) Blaine, Minn. INF Lindsey Tulla Junior Mayville State (N.D.) Bovey, Minn. INF Aleana Aionaaka Freshman Providence (Mont.) Las Vegas, Nev. INF Kiley Hubby Senior Dickinson State (N.D.) Lake Stevens, Wash. OF Hannah McFarland Senior Dakota State (S.D.) Lawtey, Fla. OF Brooke Thompson Junior Carroll (Mont.) Billings, Mont. OF Kasidy Yeoman Junior Providence (Mont.) Florence, Mont. OF Erin Bishop Junior Providence (Mont.) Rigby, Idaho DP Octavia Meyer Freshman Dickinson State (N.D.) Billings, Mont. UTIL Madison Moultray Sophomore Providence (Mont.) Columbia Falls, Mont. At-Large Alix Bishop Junior Providence (Mont.) Rigby, Idaho At-Large Stocktyn Stevenson Junior Dickinson State (N.D.) Hooper, Utah At-Large Maddy Hazelton Sophomore Valley City State (N.D.) Winona, Minn. At-Large Brielle Wrangham Sophomore Bismarck State (N.D.) Bismarck, N.D.

2026 Frontier Conference softball all-conference second team



Position Name Year School Hometown At-Large Kaitlyn Fisher Sophomore Bellevue (Neb.) Omaha, Neb. At-Large Mariah Unverzagt Junior Bellevue (Neb.) Papillion, Neb. At-Large Kennedy Venner Senior Carroll (Mont.) Billings, Mont. At-Large Allyson Farrington Sophomore Dickinson State (N.D.) Peoria, Ariz. At-Large Madden Bogenreif Freshman Valley City State (N.D.) Moorhead, Minn. At-Large Celina Wilharm Junior Dickinson State (N.D.) Benson, Ariz. At-Large Kati Slater Senior Carroll (Mont.) Yamhill, Ore. At-Large Maycee Bricker Senior Dakota State (S.D.) Broomfield, Colo. At-Large Tayelynn Puyleart Freshman Carroll (Mont.) Meridian, Idaho At-Large Madison Terres Junior Mayville State (N.D.) Cold Spring, Minn.

2026 Frontier Conference softball postseason awards

Pitcher of the year: Hope Fath, Dickinson State (N.D.)

Player of the year: Brooke Lijewski, Dickinson State (N.D.)

Newcomer of the year: Marguerite Brown, Bellevue (Neb.)

Freshman of the year: Aleana Aionaaka, Providence

Pepsi Frontier Conference coach of the year: Kristen Fleury, Dickinson State (N.D.)

2026 Frontier Conference softball Gold Glove team:



Position Name Year School Hometown C Brooke Lijewski Senior Dickinson State (N.D.) Casper, Wyo. 1B Ella Galloway Junior Providence (Mont.) Great Falls, Mont. 2B Miranda Garcia Senior Bellevue (Neb.) Los Lunas, N.M. 3B Kiley Hubby Senior Dickinson State (N.D.) Lake Stevens, Wash. SS Stocktyn Stevenson Junior Dickinson State (N.D.) Hooper, Utah OF Hannah McFarland Senior Dakota State (S.D.) Lawtey, Fla. OF Allyson Farrington Sophomore Dickinson State (N.D.) Peoria, Ariz. OF Jenna Decker Sophomore Valley City State (N.D.) Dickinson, N.D. P Maycee Bricker Senior Dakota State (S.D.) Broomfield, Colo.

2026 Frontier Conference softball postseason tournament

April 30-May 3 at Bravera Field on Sanford Sports Complex, Dickinson, N.D.

All times Mountain

Thursday, April 30

Game 1: No. 5 Carroll vs. No. 4 Bismarck State (N.D.), first round, 10 a.m.

Game 2: No. 8 Dakota State (S.D) vs. No. 1 Dickinson State (N.D.), first round, 12:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Mayville State (N.D.) vs. No. 2 Providence, first round, 3 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Bellevue (Neb.) vs. No. 3 Valley City State (N.D.), first round, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 1

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, loser out, 9 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, loser out, 11 a.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, second round, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, second round, 3 p.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs Loser Game 7, loser out, 5 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, loser out, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 2

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, undefeated semifinal, 11 a.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, loser finishes fourth, 1 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11, loser finishes third, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 3

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, championship, 12 p.m.

Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 2 p.m.

All tournament games will be on Frontier Conference YouTube channel.