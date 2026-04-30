Frontier Conference announces softball honors, postseason tournament begins Thursday

DICKINSON, N.D. — The Frontier Conference announced its inaugural 2026 softball all-conference teams, Gold Glove team and postseason awards Wednesday evening. The awards recognition was held at the Buck Auditorium in Kleinfelter Hall on the campus of Dickinson State.
The Frontier softball all-conference Teams, Gold Glove team and postseason awards were voted by the league coaches. The 2026 Frontier all-conference teams consist of 30 recipients, 20 athletes on the first team and 10 athletes on the second team. The Champions of Character recipients and the inaugural Grit Award were also announced.
Dickinson State has a total of eight individuals on the all-conference teams, six recipients on the first team.
There is a recipient from each of the eight Frontier Conference schools listed on the first team.
The Frontier Conference also announced its nine-member Gold Glove team for displaying outstanding defensive performance.
In the Frontier Conference postseason awards, Hope Fath of Dickinson State was selected as the pitcher of the year. Her teammate, Brooke Lijewski, was chosen as the player of the year. Marguerite Brown of Bellevue (Neb.) was voted as the newcomer of the year. Aleana Aionaaka of Providence was named the freshman of the year.
Kristen Fleury of Dickinson State was voted as the Pepsi Frontier Conference coach of the year, guiding the squad to the league title by ending the conference schedule on a 20-game winning streak. Fleury reached a milestone earlier this month where she collected her 500th career coaching victory after their road victory at Bismarck State (N.D.).
The 2026 Frontier softball postseason tournament begins Thursday at 10 a.m. Mountain Time. All eight teams will play one game Thursday and continue Friday and Saturday with loser-out and winner’s bracket games.
The conference tournament is being held at Bravera Field on Sanford Sports Complex in Dickinson. The championship game is set for Sunday at 12 p.m. (MT), with the second championship, if needed, to follow.
Below are the complete listings of all all-conference team selections, postseason awards and Gold Glove team.
2026 Frontier Conference softball all-conference first team
|Position
|Name
|Year
|School
|Hometown
|P
|Hope Fath
|Senior
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|Dickinson, N.D.
|P
|Carly Bertolini
|Freshman
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|Papillion, Neb.
|P
|Reagan King
|Freshman
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|Visalia, Calif.
|C
|Brooke Lijewski
|Senior
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|Casper, Wyo.
|C
|Marguerite Brown
|Junior
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|Chatman, Ontario
|INF
|Tehneson Ehnes
|Junior
|Providence (Mont.)
|Great Falls, Mont.
|INF
|Kennadi Stone
|Junior
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|Blaine, Minn.
|INF
|Lindsey Tulla
|Junior
|Mayville State (N.D.)
|Bovey, Minn.
|INF
|Aleana Aionaaka
|Freshman
|Providence (Mont.)
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|INF
|Kiley Hubby
|Senior
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|Lake Stevens, Wash.
|OF
|Hannah McFarland
|Senior
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|Lawtey, Fla.
|OF
|Brooke Thompson
|Junior
|Carroll (Mont.)
|Billings, Mont.
|OF
|Kasidy Yeoman
|Junior
|Providence (Mont.)
|Florence, Mont.
|OF
|Erin Bishop
|Junior
|Providence (Mont.)
|Rigby, Idaho
|DP
|Octavia Meyer
|Freshman
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|Billings, Mont.
|UTIL
|Madison Moultray
|Sophomore
|Providence (Mont.)
|Columbia Falls, Mont.
|At-Large
|Alix Bishop
|Junior
|Providence (Mont.)
|Rigby, Idaho
|At-Large
|Stocktyn Stevenson
|Junior
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|Hooper, Utah
|At-Large
|Maddy Hazelton
|Sophomore
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|Winona, Minn.
|At-Large
|Brielle Wrangham
|Sophomore
|Bismarck State (N.D.)
|Bismarck, N.D.
2026 Frontier Conference softball all-conference second team
|Position
|Name
|Year
|School
|Hometown
|At-Large
|Kaitlyn Fisher
|Sophomore
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|At-Large
|Mariah Unverzagt
|Junior
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|Papillion, Neb.
|At-Large
|Kennedy Venner
|Senior
|Carroll (Mont.)
|Billings, Mont.
|At-Large
|Allyson Farrington
|Sophomore
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|Peoria, Ariz.
|At-Large
|Madden Bogenreif
|Freshman
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|Moorhead, Minn.
|At-Large
|Celina Wilharm
|Junior
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|Benson, Ariz.
|At-Large
|Kati Slater
|Senior
|Carroll (Mont.)
|Yamhill, Ore.
|At-Large
|Maycee Bricker
|Senior
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|Broomfield, Colo.
|At-Large
|Tayelynn Puyleart
|Freshman
|Carroll (Mont.)
|Meridian, Idaho
|At-Large
|Madison Terres
|Junior
|Mayville State (N.D.)
|Cold Spring, Minn.
2026 Frontier Conference softball postseason awards
Pitcher of the year: Hope Fath, Dickinson State (N.D.)
Player of the year: Brooke Lijewski, Dickinson State (N.D.)
Newcomer of the year: Marguerite Brown, Bellevue (Neb.)
Freshman of the year: Aleana Aionaaka, Providence
Pepsi Frontier Conference coach of the year: Kristen Fleury, Dickinson State (N.D.)
2026 Frontier Conference softball Gold Glove team:
|Position
|Name
|Year
|School
|Hometown
|C
|Brooke Lijewski
|Senior
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|Casper, Wyo.
|1B
|Ella Galloway
|Junior
|Providence (Mont.)
|Great Falls, Mont.
|2B
|Miranda Garcia
|Senior
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|Los Lunas, N.M.
|3B
|Kiley Hubby
|Senior
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|Lake Stevens, Wash.
|SS
|Stocktyn Stevenson
|Junior
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|Hooper, Utah
|OF
|Hannah McFarland
|Senior
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|Lawtey, Fla.
|OF
|Allyson Farrington
|Sophomore
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|Peoria, Ariz.
|OF
|Jenna Decker
|Sophomore
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|Dickinson, N.D.
|P
|Maycee Bricker
|Senior
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|Broomfield, Colo.
2026 Frontier Conference softball postseason tournament
April 30-May 3 at Bravera Field on Sanford Sports Complex, Dickinson, N.D.
All times Mountain
Thursday, April 30
Game 1: No. 5 Carroll vs. No. 4 Bismarck State (N.D.), first round, 10 a.m.
Game 2: No. 8 Dakota State (S.D) vs. No. 1 Dickinson State (N.D.), first round, 12:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Mayville State (N.D.) vs. No. 2 Providence, first round, 3 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Bellevue (Neb.) vs. No. 3 Valley City State (N.D.), first round, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, May 1
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, loser out, 9 a.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, loser out, 11 a.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, second round, 1 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, second round, 3 p.m.
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs Loser Game 7, loser out, 5 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, loser out, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 2
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, undefeated semifinal, 11 a.m.
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, loser finishes fourth, 1 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11, loser finishes third, 3 p.m.
Sunday, May 3
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, championship, 12 p.m.
Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 2 p.m.
All tournament games will be on Frontier Conference YouTube channel.