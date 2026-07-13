Frontier Conference announces sites for 2026-27 championship events

HELENA — The Frontier Conference has announced the championship sites and hosts for the 2026-27 athletic season, featuring conference championship events across nine sports throughout Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Arizona. The championship sites are the same as in 2025-26.

The conference championship season begins with the Frontier Conference cross country championships on Nov. 6, as Rocky Mountain will host the men's and women's meet at Amend Park in Billings.

The conference volleyball championship follows Nov. 12-14, with Carroll serving as the host at the PE Center in Helena.

The winter championship season opens with the Frontier Conference indoor track and field championships on Feb. 20-21, 2027. Dakota State (S.D.) will host the men's and women's championship meet at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, S.D.

The Frontier Conference basketball championships are scheduled for Feb. 26 through March 1, with Montana Tech hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the Butte Civic Center in Butte. The first two days of the conference tournament will feature eight quarterfinal games, followed by the semifinal round on the third day and the championship games on March 1.

The Frontier Conference men's and women's golf championships will be held at Papago Golf Club in Phoenix, Ariz., with championship dates to be announced later.

The spring championship season concludes May 6-9, when Dickinson State (N.D.) hosts three conference championship events in Dickinson, N.D. The Frontier Conference softball championship will be played at Bravera Field at the Sanford Sports Complex, while the Frontier Conference baseball championship takes place at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ball Park.

The men's and women's outdoor track and field championships will be held at at the Biesiot Activities Center in Dickinson. The dates will be announced later.

The volleyball and basketball conferences will awarded two automatic bids to the NAIA national tournaments. The cross country, baseball and softball postseason meet/tournament winners will receive the automatic bid for the national competition.

2026-27 Frontier Conference Championship Schedule

Men's and women's cross country



Date: Nov. 6

Nov. 6 Host: Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain Site: Amend Park

Amend Park Location: Billings

Volleyball



Dates: Nov. 12-14

Nov. 12-14 Host: Carroll

Carroll Site: PE Center

PE Center Location: Helena

Men's and women's indoor track and field



Dates: Feb. 20-21

Feb. 20-21 Host: Dakota State (S.D.)

Dakota State (S.D.) Site: Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex

Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex Location: Brookings, S.D.

Men's and women's basketball



Dates: Feb. 26-March 1

Feb. 26-March 1 Host: Montana Tech

Montana Tech Site: Butte Civic Center

Butte Civic Center Location: Butte

Men's and women's golf



Dates: To Be Announced

To Be Announced Site: Papago Golf Club

Papago Golf Club Location: Phoenix, Ariz.

Softball



Dates: May 6-9

May 6-9 Host: Dickinson State (N.D.)

Dickinson State (N.D.) Site: Bravera Field at Sanford Sports Complex

Bravera Field at Sanford Sports Complex Location: Dickinson, N.D.

Baseball



Dates: May 6-9

May 6-9 Host: Dickinson State (N.D.)

Dickinson State (N.D.) Site: Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ball Park

Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ball Park Location: Dickinson, N.D.

Men's and women's outdoor track and field

